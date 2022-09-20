Congress appoints Yuri Alemao as legislature party leader in Goa Assembly

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday appointed first-time MLA Yuri Alemao as the leader of its legislature party in the Goa Legislative Assembly. The move comes within a week of the Congress losing eight of its 11 MLAs to the BJP in a merger of the two legislature parties. Alemao, 37, will lead the legislature party that now consists of three MLAs.

Former leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) Michael Lobo, who was also the Leader of Opposition in the 40-member Assembly, was among the eight defectors who switched to the BJP within six months of being elected to the Legislative Assembly on a Congress ticket. Lobo was removed from the post after a foiled defection attempt in July that the Congress accused him and former chief minister Digambar Kamat of engineering.

The Congress’s strength in the Goa Legislative Assembly dropped from 11 to three after the defection last week. However, of the seven MLAs left in the Opposition parties in the state, the Congress still has the bigger share. This would allow Alemao to stake claim to be the next Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. Lobo resigned from the post of Leader of Opposition on September 14, as he returned to the BJP.

Despite raising red flags and seeking the disqualification of Lobo and Kamat, the Congress was unable to prevent the exodus from its legislature party. This is the second time that it has been stung by such a defection. In July 2019, two-thirds (then 10 of 15) the Congress MLAs had defected to the BJP.

Former Goa advocate general Carlos Ferreira, hotelier Altone D’costa and Alemao were the only ones that the Congress could hold on to as eight others switched sides on Wednesday. The three MLAs who stayed with the Congress are first-time legislators and Christians. While Ferreira represents the Aldona constituency in North Goa, Alemao and D’costa represent Cuncolim and Quepem constituencies, respectively, in South Goa.

The Congress’s decision to pick Alemao over Ferreira to lead the legislature party underscores its decision to promote the younger generation. After the Assembly election, the party had appointed Amit Patkar, 38, as the president of the Goa Pradesh Congress Committee.

Son of former Congress MLA and minister Joaquim Alemao, Yuri had earlier said that he was not present in January on the day when the oath-taking ceremony was held by the Congress’s poll candidates at places of worship, but it was his conscience that kept him back in the party.

Alemao, a commercial pilot, said the defection was unfortunate, “You can defy physics, gravity but how can these guys defy God? That is a million-dollar question. They don’t even fear God… We have promised the people that we will stay loyal for five years and people voted for us… I am not a commodity that can be purchased. There is no price tag on my head. There have to be values. You have to be loyal to the party.”

Alemao’s seat of Cuncolim, won by his father in 2002 and 2007, has traditionally voted for the Congress.