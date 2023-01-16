From remote voters’ identification to vote count, Congress questions EC’s proposal for migrants

The principal Opposition Congress has taken a dim view of the Election Commission (EC)’s proposal for remote voting for migrant voters, questioning its entire process — from the identification of remote voters to the counting of votes cast in different locations.

The EC called a meeting of all national and state political parties Monday for a discussion on increasing voter participation, especially of migrants. At the meeting, the EC also demonstrated before the parties a prototype of the Remote Voting Machine (RVM) it has developed.

On the eve of the EC’s meeting, the Congress and other Opposition parties met and decided to oppose the poll body’s remote voting proposal.

According to sources, the chairman of the Congress’s data department, Praveen Chakravarty, made a presentation to the Opposition leaders, highlighting multiple concerns with regard to the EC’s remote voting plan to be raised at Monday’s meeting.

The Congress leader raised questions about the identification and registration of the remote voters of a constituency, asking how would the duplication of the same voter in two places be avoided. On the voting process, he questioned how would the location of the remote polling stations be decided.

Chakravarty also flagged concerns about the logistics for political parties, candidates and their representatives on the issue, asking how would polling agents monitor remote voting in different locations away from the constituency. His presentation also raised questions on the counting process as to how would the VVPAT slips be transported and stored, and whether the remote votes be counted separately or mixed with other votes before counting.

While the EC has said the need for remote voting arose as there are around 30 crore migrants in the country, who stay away from their home constituencies, the Congress leader questioned the number, saying it was unclear how many of these migrants need the option of voting from their place of work. Any plan for remote voting should overcome the “trust deficit” on the issue, he said.