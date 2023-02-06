‘Person who left Congress for two decades questioning me’: MP Preneet Kaur slams party over suspension

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur, who is the wife of former Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, on Monday hit back at the Indian National Congress for issuing a show-cause notice to her for alleged anti-party activities. Kaur told the party’s disciplinary action committee member secretary Tariq Anwar, “You are free to take whatever action you wish”, and pointed out that a person who had left the Congress for 20 years over Sonia Gandhi’s nationality was now questioning her.

The Congress high command on Friday suspended Preneet Kaur from the party for “indulging in anti-party activities to help BJP”. While suspending her, Tariq Anwar issued a show-cause notice seeking her reply within three days as to why she should not be expelled from the party.

In a letter addressed to Anwar, the MP said, “At the onset I am surprised to see that a person who left the Congress Party in 1999 on the issue of Mrs Gandhi being a foreign national, and stayed out for 20 years… and had to face disciplinary action himself, is now questioning me on a so-called disciplinary matter.” Nearly two decades after he left the Congress, along with Sharad Pawar and P A Sangma, after protesting against Sonia Gandhi’s rise in the party hierarchy, Tariq Anwar had rejoined the party in October 2018.

Kaur wrote to Anwar, “As to action against me, you are free to take whatever action you wish.” About leaders in Punjab, she wrote, “The Congressmen in Punjab who have made allegations against me are those who have many issues pending against them. If you call my husband, who was then the Chief Minister, he will give you details about their doings. He protected them because they were from his own party. However, I suppose you will not do this.”

The Patiala MP added that she will keep working for her constituents. “As per your show cause notice, I have always stood by my constituents, constituency and my state Punjab and have taken up their issues regardless of which government is in power. I hope you are aware that every minister of a Congress government in any state has to meet his department Union government minister, in this case the BJP government, to get their state’s issues resolved. This was done in the past Congress government in Punjab and today I am sure that it is being done by the Congress government in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan as well. I too shall always continue to meet the state and Union government to resolve such issues, whether you like it or not.”

In a press release on Friday, Anwar said Kaur was suspended after the party president received a complaint from Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring who alleged that she was indulging in anti-party activities.

Tariq Anwar also noted that “some other Congress leaders of Punjab also share this view. The complaint was referred to the Disciplinary Action Committee of the AICC for necessary action.” He added that the DAC carefully considered it and decided that Kaur should be suspended from the party with immediate effect.