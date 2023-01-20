Congress to contest Erode bypoll, BJP may not stand aside for AIADMK

The Erode East Assembly bypoll on February 27 is shaping up to be a story of two sets of allies. While on one side the ruling alliance of the DMK and the Congress have an understanding that the Congress will fight to retain the constituency, both the AIADMK and the BJP are likely to be in the fray.

The bypoll has been necessitated by the death of legislator E Thirumahan Everaa, 46, of the Congress earlier this month. Though no decision has been announced, sources in the Congress said Everaa’s brother Sanjay Sampath was a probable candidate. Sampath and Everaa’s father is EVKS Elangovan, the former Tamil Nadu Congress chief.

Sources in the DMK said the party leadership had intimated that they would not claim the seat if the candidate was from Elangovan’s family. State Congress chief K S Alagiri confirmed on Thursday that the party would indeed field a candidate. The Congress won the seat by a 6% margin last time, defeating Tamil Manila Congress (TMC) leader and former United Progressive Alliance (UPA) minister G K Vasan.

The Opposition camp stands divided, with the AIADMK announcing on Friday it would contest the seat since the seat falls in the Kongu region of western Tamil Nadu that the party considers to be its stronghold. But the BJP, too, is planning to field a candidate to increase its vote share in western Tamil Nadu — where it is considerably stronger compared to the rest of the state — to 10-15 per cent.

A senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader from west Tamil Nadu told The Indian Express that the state BJP leadership had mooted a plan and was waiting for approval from New Delhi. But he claimed that it would not be a “fight against the AIADMK but an informed decision, keeping the alliance intact for a longer term”.

The demographic composition, including caste calculations, also favours the ruling alliance. In Erode East, minorities have a 20 to 22 per cent vote share. The diverse population there includes a mix of different castes and religious groups, including Gounders, Mudaliyars, Thevars, Dalits, and minorities, especially Muslims. Another factor that will boost the DMK-Congress is that bypolls in Tamil Nadu have traditionally gone in favour of ruling parties.