scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Congress slams ‘unprecedented’ release of Bilkis Bano case convicts, reminds PM of ‘Raj Dharma’

Cong, RJD, AIMIM note that the Gujarat release came hours after Modi spoke of women empowerment in I-Day speech.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: August 16, 2022 3:54:03 pm
Bilkis Bano at a press conference. (File Photo)

AS THE 11 convicted for life in the gangrape of Bilkis Bano, and the murder of seven members of her family, during the 2002 Gujarat riots, walked out of jail on Tuesday, the Congress lashed out at the BJP government. Pointing out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had spoken of women power in his Independence Day speech just hours before the state’s remission order came for the 11, Congress leader Pawan Khera asked at a press conference in Delhi whether the PM meant what he said.

Calling the Gujarat government order “unprecedented”, the Congress said: “You let off the convicts citing the 14 years spent by them of their sentence, that their conduct in jail was good, and the nature of the crime… If we just consider the nature of the crime, does rape not come in the category that the harshest punishment be given, that any sentence is not enough? And we saw today that those who were let off, they are being felicitated and honoured. Is this Amrit Mahotsav?”

Also Read |Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

With Tuesday marking the death anniversary of A B Vajpayee, Khera, the Chairman of the Congress’s Media and Publicity Department, said he wanted to remind Modi again of the Raj Dharma that the former PM had talked about during his visit to Gujarat after the 2002 riots.

PM Modi should come forward and clarify if what he said in his Red Fort speech were just words, with no meaning.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The rise of the worker productivity scorePremium
The rise of the worker productivity score
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence DayPremium
Delhi Confidential: Tiranga selfies campaign a big hit on Independence Day
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promisePremium
Bihar berozgari refrain makes way into CM’s job promise
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...Premium
Collegium led by CJI Ramana cleared over 250 for HCs; vacancies now lowes...

Khera added: “Does the PM not mean what he says? Or is it that his own party, its governments have stopped listening to him?… Or does he say one thing to the country and another to his own party’s government?”

Khera pointed out that as recently as 2017, the Supreme Court had intervened to ensure Rs 50 lakh relief for Bilkis Bano, adding that this was proof that what had happened with her was wrong, that her family was put through torture. “How dare the PM then talk about women empowerment from the ramparts of the Red Fort?”

The Congress also underlined the fact that the Gujarat order had come on the day India marked its 75th year of Independence.

Advertisement

Linking the Bilkis Bano order of the Gujarat government to what happened in the Kathua and Unnao rape cases, Khera said all of these showed the BJP government’s “mentality”. In the Kathua case, the Congress pointed out, perhaps for the first time in the country, senior leaders of the BJP hit the streets “in the support of rapists”. “Is all of this a well-thought-out strategy,” Khera asked.

The Congress leader also mentioned that while Modi’s statement in his Independence Day speech was commendable, he had earlier used words like “Rs 50 crore girlfriend”, “Congress widow”, “Jersey cow” and “Sroopanekha”, to attack rival leaders.

In reply to a question, Khera said: “Either the Gujarat government should take back its order, or PM Modi should take back his words.”

Advertisement

While the Aam Aadmi Party, which is a contender like the Congress in the Gujarat elections, was yet to speak about the remission order, other parties such as the RJD, AIMIM and CPM criticised the BJP government’s move.

RJD spokesperson Ejaz Ahmad said: “PM Modi today made tall statements on Nari Samman and said one should not insult women… but hours later, the Gujarat government allowed convicts of the Bilkis Bano gangrape case to go scot-free.”

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted: “This is BJP’s version of AZADI KA AMRIT. People who are GUILTY of a heinous crime have been given freedom. BJP’s bias for a religion is such that even brutal rape & hate crimes are forgivable.”

CPM tweeted its strong condmenation of the Gujarat government order. “This is the real face of New India — convicted killers and rapists released. Activist Teesta who fought for justice was jailed,” it posted.

TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale tweeted that the Gujarat government has released “all 11 monsters who were convicted of this heinous crime” against Bilkis Bano. “Where’s the outrage?”

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Political Pulse News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 16-08-2022 at 03:45:59 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump remake is his biggest flop since Mela; the rare film to see a drop on Independence Day

4

Bilkis Bano case: 11 lifers convicted for Gujarat riots gangrape, murder set free in Godhra

5

D. Raja writes: The RSS didn't contribute to Independence. Now, it threatens the freedom struggle's legacy

Featured Stories

August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
August 16, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM’s I-Day Speech
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was bullish on India, put his money where his mouth w...
Explained: All about Nipun, F-INSAS, LCA -- new weapon systems handed ove...
Explained: All about Nipun, F-INSAS, LCA -- new weapon systems handed ove...
Explained: Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we k...
Explained: Ola likely to launch an electric car in 2024, here's what we k...
Tributes pour in for BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 4th death anniv...
Tributes pour in for BJP stalwart Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 4th death anniv...
Congress slams 'unprecedented' release of Bilkis Bano case convicts, remi...
Congress slams 'unprecedented' release of Bilkis Bano case convicts, remi...
Heavy rain in Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert

Heavy rain in Mumbai, IMD issues yellow alert

Seven ITBP personnel dead, 30 injured as bus falls into Pahalgam riverbed

Seven ITBP personnel dead, 30 injured as bus falls into Pahalgam riverbed

I-Day is over, how to store the National Flag you hoisted at home
Explained

I-Day is over, how to store the National Flag you hoisted at home

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat
C Raja Mohan writes

Diplomacy for Viksit Bharat

Premium
RJD gets lion's share of portfolios; Nitish retains Home
Bihar Cabinet Expansion

RJD gets lion's share of portfolios; Nitish retains Home

BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru

BBC Archive shares first television interview of Jawaharlal Nehru

Praful Patel: The artful dribbler shown the red card

Praful Patel: The artful dribbler shown the red card

Why S Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement homes
Explained

Why S Korea is phasing out ‘Parasite’-style semi-basement homes

Premium
Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 16: Latest News
Advertisement