The Congress central leadership held a meeting with Uttar Pradesh party leaders in Delhi Monday to deliberate on their strategy, preparedness and campaign for the upcoming UP Assembly elections.

The meeting held by Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge, which also discussed the formation of various poll-related organisational committees, was attended by Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal, AICC’s UP in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam, and state party president Aradhana Misra and working president Imran Masood.

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The Congress’s brainstorming session took place a couple of days after its key INDIA bloc ally Akhilesh Yadav, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief, revealed that the former has asked for 181 of the state’s 403 seats to contest in the UP polls.

The session also came on the eve of the Congress’s first formal meeting with the SP on seat-sharing, which is likely to be held at Kharge’s residence on Tuesday.

“In the meeting today, a discussion was held about our party’s strategy for the UP polls, such as the formation of political affairs committee, manifesto committee, campaign committee, which play crucial roles in the election management at the organisation level. The leaders also discussed the party’s campaign programmes which will be announced soon. Party will have its own manifesto,” said a senior Congress leader.

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Sources said the Congress leaders also deliberated on the modalities of a public meeting to be organised by the party in Lucknow on November 26 to mark the Constitution Day. Akhilesh has announced that his party would release its UP poll manifesto on November 26.

The Congress has planned to undertake a full-fledged campaign in the form of yatras and public meetings across UP from first week of December.

Sources said the Congress top brass also had a brief discussion on Akhilesh’s swipe at the party for seeking 181 seats. “That was not supposed to be announced to the media by our alliance partner in this manner. It was a matter of internal discussion between the allies. A formal meeting with SP is expected on Tuesday,” said a Congress leader.

Sources said SP was not willing to give 181 seats to the Congress.

Another Congress leader said, “Congress will contest more than 100 seats. There will be no compromise below 100 seats. Because the political atmosphere in UP is favourable for the Congress-SP alliance.”

The constituencies reportedly on the Congress’s radar include not only its traditional strongholds of Rae Bareli and Amethi, but also several seats currently held by the SP MLAs. These include the SP’s seats in Rae Bareli, Saharanpur Dehat, Behat, Nizamabad and Moradabad. The SP has maintained that “winnability” should be the main basis for sharing seats.

In Rae Bareli and Amethi, the Congress is keen to contest all 10 constituencies, sources said. Of these, four were won by the SP in 2022, five by the BJP and one by an Independent candidate.

After Monday’s meeting, Kharge, in an X post in Hindi, said the UP polls will give a new direction to the country’s politics. “The people of Uttar Pradesh are looking for change and want to see social justice, equal opportunities and the rights of marginalised communities strengthened. I am fully confident that the Congress, together with the INDIA alliance, will present a strong alternative to the people of the state,” he said.

Venugopal said: “Along with our INDIA bloc partners, we will ensure the BJP’s defeat in UP – just as we did in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The people of UP know that the BJP’s double engine has destroyed the state’s social and economic fabric and must be thrown out at the earliest. UP will surely send the BJP packing and play a pivotal role in the country’s political future in the months and years to come.”

SP’s Uttarakhand plan

While holding negotiations with the Congress to finalise the UP seat-sharing pact, the SP may bargain with the former for a possible agreement for the Uttarakhand polls. However, the SP camp refrained from linking the deals for the two neighbouring states which are both slated, along with a few other states, for the Assembly elections in February 2027.

Sources in the SP said the party has identified 15 of Uttarakhand’s 70 seats to contest in the polls, most of which are located in the plains of Dehradun and Haridwar. “We have identified 15 seats that will be sent to Akhilesh Yadav ji. He will decide whether SP will contest separately or approach the Congress for alliance. Being an established party, the SP wants to maintain its presence in the state,” Uttarakhand SP president Abdul Mateen Siddiqui told The Indian Express.

SP spokesperson and Uttarakhand in-charge Rajendra Chaudhary said the party will contest in Uttarakhand and that Akhilesh will take a decision on the alliance issue.

In the 2022 Uttarakhand polls, the SP contested 55 seats, but failed to open its account. The BJP won 47 seats to return to power, with the Congress winning 19 seats.