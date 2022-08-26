scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

‘Most regrettable’ that Ghulam Nabi Azad quit when party is fighting BJP on several issues, says Congress

AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned the timing of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation but did not comment on the veteran leader’s scathing remarks against Rahul Gandhi.

In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo Congress president Sonia Gandhi with party leaders Ghulam Nabi Azad and Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Azad resigned from all party positions, including its primary membership, on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (PTI)

A shocked Congress questioned the timing of veteran leader Ghulam Nabi Azad’s resignation on Friday but did not comment on the contents of the letter.

“We have read the letter of very senior, veteran Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad that has been released to the media. It is most unfortunate, and most regrettable that this has happened when Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and the entire Congress party organisation across the country is engaged in confronting, combating and fighting the BJP on public issues of price rise, unemployment and polarisation,” All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary in charge of communication Jairam Ramesh said.

Later, in a tweet, Ramesh hit out at Azad, saying “GNA’s DNA has been modi-fied”.

A man who has been treated by the greatest respect by the Congress leadership has betrayed it by his vicious personal attacks which reveals his true character. GNA’s DNA has been modi-fied,” Ramesh said.

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said Azad’s resignation letter gave him “dismay” and a “sense of betrayal”.  Dikshit, one of the signatories of the letter that Azad wrote to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on the need for an organisational overhaul of the party, said the suggestions were a “pathway to revitalise” the Congress, which “lies in its darkest abyss today”.

It was important to “remain inside the party, fight both policy and people, whichever and whoever were damaging the party”, Dikshit said, adding that Azad leaving the party “unfortunately strengthens the policies, systems and people that made them write the letter or “banner f reform”.

Azad on Friday resigned from the party, singling out Rahul Gandhi, saying that said he had “demolished” the “entire consultative mechanism” in the party, sidelined all “senior and experienced” leaders, and let a “new coterie” of “inexperienced sycophants” run the party.

The Congress on Friday cancelled a scheduled press conference to be addressed by Ajay Maken on the Delhi liquor policy to attack the Aam Aadmi Party government. Instead, a short statement was read out by Maken and Ramesh on Azad’s resignation.

“The entire Congress party organisation in the last couple of weeks has been involved in preparing for the Mehangai Par Hallo Bol rally in New Delhi on September 4 which would be addressed by Rahul Gandhi. Twenty-two press conferences have been scheduled across the country on the 29th of this month. The launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra will take place on September 7th in Kanyakumari. Finalisation of that launch is also underway and 32 press conferences have been scheduled across the country to project the message of the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” Ramesh said.

“So at a time when every Congressman and every Congresswoman is involved in ensuring that the rally is a success and every Congressman and Congresswoman wants to be a Bharat yatri and walk along with Rahul Gandhi…it is most unfortunate and most regrettable at this point of time and that we have had to read this letter that has been released to the press,” Ramesh said.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 01:57:51 pm
