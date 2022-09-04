scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Congress rally agenda: price rise; Congress rally refrain: Rahul

Leaders say strengthen his hands, mention posters seeking his return as president

While Rahul has held out on resuming the Congress president's post since 2019, when he resigned following the party's second big electoral loss in the Lok Sabha, a section of the leaders remain hopeful of persuading him to change his mind. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The Congress is ostensibly heading for election to the party president’s post in which Rahul Gandhi does not want to participate. However, leader after leader used Sunday’s big rally by the Congress against rising prices, to hail him as a leader of the party whose hands, they said, have to be strengthened.

Gauging the mood, even prominent G-23 leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda joined the pro-Rahul slogans as he walked onto the stage at the Ramlila Maidan here.

The former Haryana Chief Minister is under attack from a section of the party leaders for recently meeting Ghulam Nabi Azad, after the latter quit the Congress with a scathing attack on Rahul. As the latter walked in to deliver his speech at the Ramlila rally, Hooda immediately raised the ‘Rahul Gandhi zindabad’ slogan and exhorted the crowd to join him.

Earlier, another G-23 leader, Mukul Wasnik, declared that “Sonia Gandhi is our leader, Rahul Gandhi is our leader”. His party colleague and Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury began his speech by mentioning a poster held aloft by some workers which read, “We want Rahul Gandhi as INC president”. He did not elaborate. Rahul was present when he spoke.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...Premium
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...

While Rahul has held out on resuming the Congress president’s post since 2019, when he resigned following the party’s second big electoral loss in the Lok Sabha, a section of the leaders remain hopeful of persuading him to change his mind.

In his speech, Chowdhury repeatedly mentioned Rahul, saying: “Rahul believes the ‘mehangai ka ravan’ has to be dethroned. He is trying to unite the society. Modi is indulging in sabotage to break the society. That is the difference… Rahulji says the BJP government helps only two people. The BJP has become a party of hum do, hamare do… Under BJP rule, (Gautam) Adaani sahab has become the third richest in the world.”

Read |As Nadda blows poll bugle, key takeaway: no space in BJP for ‘family parties’, mediators

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath asked Congress workers to “strengthen the hands of Rahul”. “He will walk 3,500 kilometres in the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Together we will give strength to Rahul, and once again the voice of the Congress will echo in every village. I have no doubt that the Congress flag will once again flutter in our Parliament and Assemblies in various states.”

Advertisement

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel said: “Those in power are not working to rein in price rise or tackle the issue of unemployment. They have only one aim — to stop Rahul Gandhi and fight against Rahul Gandhi.”

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said the Bharat Jodo Yatra will create tremors across the country. “To show solidarity with Rahul… we have to continuously hold programmes in districts and blocks,” he said.

Gehlot added that said Modi wants Congress-mukt Bharat and keeps talking about the Gandhi family and dynasty. “But has any member of this family become Prime Minister or Central minister in the last 30 years? If they are involved in the organisation… the entire country and Congress people across the country want it. Aap ke pait mein dard kyun ho raha hai (Why does this trouble you?) From this you can understand that the credibility of this family is the highest in the country… more than you. Winning elections and becoming Prime Minister is one thing, but the respect that Sonia Gandhi and the family commands, it is the highest in the country. Why do you have a problem with that?”

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 05:49:18 pm
Next Story

Pune opens its door to city’s first mental health cafe to ‘subtly create awareness’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Cong says it with posters, caps, voices at rally: Rahul Gandhi, only Rahul Gandhi

Cong says it with posters, caps, voices at rally: Rahul Gandhi, only Rahul Gandhi

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

'Don't want to put my nose in matter': Bangladesh PM on India-China tensions

CBI raids TMC legislator Subodh Adhikari’s house
Chit-fund scam case

CBI raids TMC legislator Subodh Adhikari’s house

30 years later, curtains on a Babri contempt case
Express Opinion

30 years later, curtains on a Babri contempt case

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

Premium
6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

Premium
This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement