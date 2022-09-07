scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Rahul launches yatra: Tricolour under attack, BJP wants to divide country on religious lines

The march will cover 12 states and two Union territories. It will be about 3,500-km long and will be completed in about 150 days, senior party leader Jairam Ramesh told reporters last week.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at the launch of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', in Kanyakumari on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Launching his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, which will see him walk across 12 states, covering 3,570 kilometres over a period of 150 days, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said “every single institution”, including the national flag, is “under attack by the BJP and RSS”.

Addressing a seaside public meeting, Rahul focused on the Tricolour to counter the BJP’s nationalism pitch. It is not enough to just salute the national flag, it is important to defend the ideas and values behind the flag, he said.

He said the Tricolour represents every Indian – the religion of every single person, state and language of the country. It does not belong to any particular religion or community, he said. The flag offers protection to every Indian, guarantees a free and fair life to every citizen, and the right to practice any religion and speak any language, he said.

“Today, this flag is under attack. India is not the imposition of one idea in its people. India is the history, the language, the culture of every single person. India is the institutions which protect this flag. India is a free media that protects this flag. India is the judiciary that protects this flag. And today, every single institution is under attack by the BJP and RSS. They think the flag is their personal property. They think they can single-handedly determine the future of the people of this country, the future of all the states of this country,” he said.

“They think they can frighten the Opposition using the ED, CBI and Income Tax. The problem is they don’t understand the Indian people. Indian people don’t get scared… It doesn’t matter how many hours of interrogation they do… not a single Opposition leader is going to be scared by the BJP,” he said.

“The BJP thinks it can divide this country along religious lines and on the lines of language… this country cannot be divided… this country will always remain united,” said Rahul.

Raising the issue of rising unemployment, Rahul said “we are heading into bad times”.

The route that the yatra will cover.

Before addressing the public meeting, Rahul received the national flag from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam here. Stalin later tweeted: “Today, my brother @RahulGandhi has begun a journey to retrieve India’s soul, to uphold the lofty ideals of our republic and to unite our country’s people with love.”

Rahul began his day by offering prayers at the memorial of his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, in Sriperumbudur. In Kanyakumari, Rahul visited the Thiruvalluvar memorial, Vivekananda memorial and Kamaraj memorial before attending a prayer meeting at the Mahatma Gandhi Mandapam.

On Thursday, he will begin the yatra on foot.

