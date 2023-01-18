After Congress’s poll promise to women in Karnataka, BJP’s counter: Rs 2,000 for BPL families

Two days after the Congress promised to provide Rs 2,000 per month to the female heads of all families if it was voted to power in Karnataka, the state BJP government countered the move by announcing on Wednesday that it would provide Rs 2,000 to every BPL family in the state.

“We have named the scheme ‘Gruhini Shakti’. I am getting all the information (about implementing the project),” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters near Chikkamagaluru.

He was responding to a question on Revenue Minister R Ashok’s announcement of providing Rs 2,000 to BPL families. “I had announced it on January 14. I have explained the type of project and why it was being implemented,” he said.

On January 14, Bommai had said that the government was mulling a scheme to offer financial aid for women to manage their households, which would be announced in the upcoming state budget.

Bommai said the objective of the project was to help poor families buy essential goods and “for their health purposes”. “There are several schemes offered by the government (to aid BPL families). Along with it, whether we can help them this way (monetarily) was a thought we have had for some time now,” he said.

Bommai noted that the scheme was implemented in Assam. “We plan to implement it here,” the CM said.

On January 16, the Congress had announced the ‘Gruha Lakshmi Scheme’ during a women’s rally attended by AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. This scheme was the second guarantee by the party in poll-bound Karnataka after it announced 200 units of free power to all households. While the Congress’ scheme would provide Rs 2,000 to all families, Bommai said that ‘Gruhini Shakti’ was meant for BPL families.