How Congress tried to keep peace in Punjab: Warring stays on, Channi campaign chief

After weeks of high-stakes meetings, observer missions and speculation over a leadership shake-up in Punjab, the Congress high command on Wednesday delivered a classic balancing act through a fresh set of election committee appointments. The exercise appeared carefully calibrated to placate rival factions while extending the tenures of embattled Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly (LoP), Partap Singh Bajwa.

“I humbly congratulate and thank the party leadership for putting together a broad-based team of senior leaders to lead the crucial battle for the 2027 Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections. Together, all of us owe it to the people of Punjab to free them from the callous, authoritarian, autocratic and corrupt government that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has been running for the last four and a half years,” Warring said.

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He added that every member of the team had an important role to play in securing a decisive victory for the people of Punjab.

The appointments, signed by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, reflect a carefully crafted balancing act aimed at accommodating competing factions within the deeply divided Punjab Congress unit.

However, they also underscore the party high command’s prolonged indecision over making decisive leadership changes despite mounting internal pressure and repeated electoral setbacks.

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Among the key appointments, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was named chairperson of the campaign committee, Vijay Inder Singla will head the election management and coordination committee, Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa will lead the core committee, and Fatehgarh Sahib MP Dr Amar Singh has been appointed chairperson of the manifesto committee. Channi, a prominent Dalit face in the party, had been widely tipped to replace Warring as Punjab Congress president.

The Congress also appointed three new working presidents — Sukhwinder Singh Danny, Raj Kumar Verka and Sangat Singh Gilzian. In addition, multiple co-chairpersons were named across the committees, drawing from a broad spectrum of leaders. The campaign committee’s co-chairpersons are MLAs Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Rana Gurjeet Singh, along with Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi.

The co-chairpersons of the election management and coordination committee are O P Soni, Razia Sultana, Kuljit Singh Nagra, Angad Singh Saini and Bharat Bhushan Ashu. Similarly, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Pargat Singh, Hardial Singh Kamboj and Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria have been appointed co-chairpersons of the manifesto committee.

The distribution of responsibilities represents a textbook Congress-style balancing act. Prominent leaders from different factions have been accommodated with key positions without disturbing the existing power structure at the top.

By retaining Warring and Bajwa, the high command has avoided alienating their respective support bases while attempting to keep Channi, Randhawa and others invested in the party’s campaign for the 2027 Assembly elections.

The strategy appears designed to project a united front ahead of the polls by involving multiple stakeholders in election preparations rather than opting for a clean break or a major organisational overhaul.

Factional loyalties within the Punjab Congress have remained deeply entrenched since the 2021 ouster of Captain Amarinder Singh as Chief Minister. Broad camps have since revolved around leaders such as Captain Amarinder Singh, Channi, Bajwa, Randhawa and Warring.

‘Calls for change’

The party’s poor performance — winning just 18 seats in the 2022 Assembly elections, followed by defeats in bypolls, including Ludhiana West in 2025, and a dismal showing in the 2026 municipal elections, particularly in Warring’s home turf of Gidderbaha — intensified calls for a leadership change.

In mid-June, the AICC appointed a three-member team of observers — Ajay Maken, Meenakshi Natarajan and Bhajan Lal Jatav — to assess the ground situation, interact with party leaders and recommend organisational corrections, including possible leadership changes. The move was widely viewed as an exercise in crisis management rather than proactive leadership, coming barely two years before the 2027 Assembly polls.

Consultations with the high command continued through late June, with Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders holding one-on-one meetings with Warring, Bajwa, Channi, Randhawa and Singla.

Speculation intensified over the appointment of a new PPCC president, with Channi, Vijay Inder Singla and Randhawa emerging as the leading contenders. Several leaders publicly voiced concern over the delay, warning that further procrastination could prove costly.

Critics argue that the high command has once again chosen consensus over bold decision-making, potentially leaving underlying factional tensions unresolved. With the AAP facing its own challenges and the BJP looking to expand its footprint, the Punjab Congress needs a united and energised organisation. Whether this balancing act succeeds in galvanising the cadre or merely papers over deep divisions will become evident in the months leading up to the 2027 Assembly elections.