Congress to other Opposition parties: Unity ‘urgent need’ but a third front will help BJP

Arguing that there was an “urgent need” for a united Opposition to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on “common ideological grounds”, the Congress on Saturday said it would do everything possible to “identify, mobilise and align like-minded secular forces” and asserted that the emergence of any third force would provide an advantage to the BJP.

The party’s stance on the third front — outlined in the draft political resolution, which is being discussed at the 85th All India Congress Committee (AICC) Plenary session in Raipur — is interesting, given that some of the Opposition parties such as the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) are not comfortable with the idea of the Congress leading the anti-BJP grouping.

Also in Political Pulse | No elections to CWC; Congress authorises Mallikarjun Kharge to nominate members

In his inaugural address at the plenary session, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge referred to the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) coalition that was in power at the Centre between 2004 and 2014. He said several like-minded parties had then joined hands with the Congress, which, under the leadership of then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, ran a very successful government based on a common minimum programme.

“Today there is a need to strengthen that alliance more. We are ready to work with all those parties who are ready to fight against the BJP and the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh),” Kharge said.

The 58-point draft resolution elaborated the party’s approach towards other Opposition parties. “Unity of secular and socialist forces will be the hallmark of the future of the Congress party. Congress should go all out to identify, mobilise and align like-minded secular forces. We should include secular regional forces who agree with our ideology. There is an urgent need for a united opposition to take on the NDA on common ideological grounds. Emergence of any third force will provide advantage to the BJP/NDA.”

The draft resolution was scathing in its assessment of the Narendra Modi government and said the Congress would prepare a “Vision Document” for 2024 that would “encompass issues of unemployment, eradication of poverty, inflation, women empowerment, job creation, national security”.

“During 75 years of independence, India has never witnessed such a disastrous situation as seen during the past eight and half years — of fear, hate, and intimidation. The BJP and its government have sought to demolish the national ethos built upon by those who led the freedom struggle and nurtured by successive governments. Let us remember that the forces which collaborated with British rule and opposed Mahatma Gandhi were responsible for his killing. The inheritors of these forces hold power today, and are doing everything they can to erase his legacy,” it said.

Advertisement

Leaders who spoke one after the other at the plenary, including Kharge and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi, described the Bharat Jodo Yatra as a turning point in Indian politics. The draft resolution said that the “Congress resolves to liberate the nation from its present agony and darkness, heal the wounds created by these divisive forces, and reinstate stability and peace again”, and argued that “the 4000-km-long Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir was a first significant step in this direction”.

On judiciary

Accusing the BJP government of having “distorted” all three arms of the government, and the media, the draft resolution said that “every institution has been subverted, undermined and threatened (and) democracy is on the verge of being expunged from India”.

The judiciary, it said, was being constantly threatened by direct and indirect measures. “Unfortunately, the Law Minister himself is leading the blatant attack on the judiciary. Congress promises that the independence and integrity of the judiciary will be maintained and protected at all costs,” said the draft resolution.

Advertisement

The document said the Congress, if voted to power, would “pass a new law to prevent and punish hate crimes”. The other promises in the draft resolution include the passage of an anti-discrimination Law to prohibit discrimination based on “religion, caste, gender or language in the supply of goods and services that are made available to the public in general such as housing, hostels, hotels, clubs, etc”.

The document also said that the Congress, if voted to power, would strengthen the freedom of the press through legislation and Constitutional amendments. “The Indian Constitution grants its citizens the right to freedom of speech. Laws are increasingly being misused by the present regime to harass or arrest critics, including politicians, journalists, academics, students, agitators, and nongovernmental organization (NGO) activists. Congress will initiate a comprehensive review of all laws, rules and regulations to repeal those that are outdated, unjust, or unreasonably restrict the freedoms of the people,” it said.

Electoral reforms

The draft resolution also promised to amend the Constitution to eliminate mass defections by MLAs and the toppling of elected governments.

On electoral reforms, it said that “the present system of Electoral Bonds is fatally flawed and fully corrupt” and added that the party would set up a National Election Fund to which all may contribute. During elections, the funds will be allocated to political parties through “transparent and fair criteria laid down by law”.

Arguing that several political parties, activists, and computer scientists had expressed concerns to the Election Commission (EC) about the efficacy of electronic voting machines (EVMs), the draft resolution said “the Congress promises to restore the faith of every voter in the integrity of the electoral process. The Congress will build the widest possible consensus with all like-minded political parties to take up the issue with ECI, and if they do not respond, then go to Court”.