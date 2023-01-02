Congress opens first office on Owaisi turf Charminar, hopes strategy will pay off

Indicating its willingness to take on the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), previously known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi, and the BJP’s burgeoning footprint in the run-up to this year’s Assembly polls, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) on Sunday opened an office in Hyderabad’s Charminar Assembly constituency for the first time.

The state Congress is expected to reach out to especially youth in the Old City area who might be disgruntled with the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) that has traditionally held control there. The AIMIM has been often accused of being in a covert alliance with the BRS.

Congress leader Mohammed Ali Shabbir told The Indian Express that it was a “move to strengthen the party’s organisational network in the Old City of Hyderabad in view of the next Assembly elections”.

Claiming that state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy had adopted an aggressive strategy for the coming elections, the party said offices would be established in all municipal wards in the area in the coming weeks. Reddy would address meetings in all of the wards, it added.

A state Congress leader told The Indian Express that the party wanted to open an office in the Muslim-dominated Charminar area in 1967 but shelved its plan when Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, the father of current Hyderabad MP and AIMIM head Assaduddin Owaisi, won as an Independent candidate that year.

Independent candidates would win the seat till 1985. The AIMIM has been winning the seat since 1989 and the Congress was never able to open its office in the area, said party insiders.

In a show of unity in the bickering state Congress unit, leaders such as Shabbir, Hyderabad district president Sameer Waliullah, former minister Dr G Chinna Reddy, TPCC spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin, general secretaries Feroz Khan and Uzma Shakir, and other senior leaders from the Old City came together for the inauguration of the office at Moosabowli crossroads.

“The Assembly elections to be held this year will witness the return of the Congress to power. While Revanth Reddy is working hard to strengthen the Congress party at the state level, the entire Hyderabad Congress team will support his endeavours by increasing our reach in our respective areas,” Waliullah said.

Shabbir urged the Congress cadre to “utilise the new party office as a centre to connect with the people”. He said local leaders “should interact with people regularly to understand and resolve their problems” and that “the election-to-election basis approach would never bring people closer to the Congress party” and added, “Local leaders should be available for the people on a 24×7 basis to address their needs.”

Shabbir went on to say, “The Congress offices in the Old City should guide jobless youth in getting subsidised loans, help poor families in getting ration cards, assist the families in health reimbursements under Aarogyasri and help all others who approach them with a problem.”

He advised party workers to start a blood donors’ group and advised them to acquaint themselves with the procedures involved to extend help to the needy through NGOs and various government schemes.

Expressing concern “about the exploitation of money lenders who are charging over 10 per cent daily interest for loans in the Old City”, the Congress leader suggested that “the Congress would make arrangements to provide small interest-free loans to small vendors, auto-drivers and others”.

“Previous Congress regimes have implemented various welfare schemes for the benefit of poor and weaker sections. However, the present BRS government has completely neglected the poor people by diluting many welfare schemes. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao only renamed the welfare schemes introduced by the Congress and created hype as if the TRS government started them. As Congress members, we must help everyone without showing any bias or discrimination,” Shabbir said.

He said Old City residents need metro rail connectivity and AIMIM infrastructural projects to overcome rising poverty and unemployment. The Congress would implement these, Shabbir said.

“As advised by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi, we should not confine ourselves to the mention of the contributions made by our leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi and or our previous regimes. We must explain what we propose to do in the future for the people’s growth. We should think beyond conventional politics to make the Congress party strong in the old city.”

The Congress leader said elaborate arrangements were being made for the party’s nationwide “Haath Se Haath Jodo” Abhiyan that starts January 26.