scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

Congress on wheels: Inside the containers holding its ‘Bharat Jodo’ Yatris

Three levels of accommodation, common dining area, some do's and don'ts

Rahul Gandhi's biggest outreach programme of his political career, and the Congress's five-month gambit to turn around its fortunes, rests on these containers. (Express Photo)

It is like a mini village that springs up at a new camp site every day, and comes alive every night, on about 60 truck-mounted container vans turned into air-conditioned bedrooms. Rahul Gandhi’s biggest outreach programme of his political career, and the Congress’s five-month gambit to turn around its fortunes, rests on these.

The containers are parked in colour-coded zones, depending on the number of beds they have. Apart from ones the 120-odd partymen walking alongside Rahul, from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, are staying in, there is a container turned into a mini-conference hall.

The ones in the yellow zone, for example, have one bed each, a couch and attached bathrooms. Rahul stays in one of these, Container No. 1.

The containers are parked in colour-coded zones, depending on the number of beds they have. (Express Photo)

His security personnel are in the one marked No. 2.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...Premium
Queen Elizabeth II: An inscrutable Monarch, endlessly scrutinized onstage...
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in IndiaPremium
In sharp slide in global oil prices, hope for easing of inflation in India
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green coverPremium
With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...

The blue zone containers have two beds each, with a washroom. The red and orange zone containers house up to four people, without a washroom. The pink zone is for the women yatris, with four beds — lower and upper — and attached bathrooms. The beds come with storage spaces.

The blue zone containers have two beds each, with a washroom. (Express Photo)

The containers turned into common toilets are marked ‘T’. In total, there are seven toilets — five for men and two for women. Every camp site also has a designated common dining area.

A glimpse of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s container. (Express Photo)

There are housekeeping teams to maintain the vans, with the bedding and linen to be changed every morning, once the yatris are off walking for the day.

Advertisement

AICC general secretary in-charge of organisation K C Venugopal and AICC secretary Vamshi Chand Reddy are sharing Container No. 3, while No. 4 has Rahul’s staff Alankar Sawai and K B Byju. AICC general secretary in-charge of Communication Jairam Ramesh is in Container No. 15, in the blue zone.

There are few do’s and don’ts, mentioned in notices tagged onto the vans. (Express Photo)

As the Yatra began its Day 2 on Friday, the trucks with the containers also rolled off a Nagercoil ground. They will park for the night at the next halt, preferably a school or college ground.

There are few do’s and don’ts, mentioned in notices tagged onto the vans. The consumption of liquor and tobacco as well as smoking is completely prohibited at the campsite. Consumption of food inside the vans is also discouraged. The yatris are instructed to drop their laundry at a specified location, to be received washed and ironed the third day.

Advertisement

But even at this yatra, with the highest level of security given Rahul’s protectee status, one can’t be too careful. One notice board says “managment or the organisation team is not responsible for loss of any personal items / valuables.”

First published on: 09-09-2022 at 10:28:41 am
Next Story

Twitter paid whistle-blower $7 million for silence, says Musk’s lawyer

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report
Cyrus Mistry death

Brakes were hit 5 secs before crash, police cite Mercedes report

Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

Is Akshay Kumar a blockbuster away from magic? Yes, say experts

No, Apple has not killed the iPhone mini yet and buyers now have more choice

No, Apple has not killed the iPhone mini yet and buyers now have more choice

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

With micro forests, how a district in Punjab expands its green cover

Premium
Delhi Confidential: Under CJI UU Lalit, Supreme Court on overdrive

Delhi Confidential: Under CJI UU Lalit, Supreme Court on overdrive

'Abhi hain cricket baki': Virat to Bhuvneshwar during innings break
Asia Cup

'Abhi hain cricket baki': Virat to Bhuvneshwar during innings break

What does the Queen's death, Charles' ascension mean for The Crown?
Netflix's plan

What does the Queen's death, Charles' ascension mean for The Crown?

Goa’s famous beach shack Curlies to be demolished

Goa’s famous beach shack Curlies to be demolished

No respite, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Bengaluru today
Follow Live Updates

No respite, IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Bengaluru today

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

India is running out of weapons to deter China due to Modi order

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 09: Latest News
Advertisement