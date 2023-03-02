Congress disappoints in Northeast but Bengal, Tamil Nadu bypoll results bring cheer

The Congress’s performance in the Northeast elections was far below its own expectations, with only bye-election results in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal bringing it some cheer.

Though the party’s performance in the Tripura and Meghalaya Assembly elections was not up to its expectations, the party can draw some hope from winning a handful of seats in Tripura, where it had drawn a blank last time, and maintaining some presence in the Meghalaya Assembly. In Nagaland, the party did not have much hope.

Meghalaya Election 2023: | Early trends show upper hand for ruling NPP; Congress struggles

In Meghalaya, the Congress was the single-largest party in the 2018 elections, with 21 MLAs but went into the polls this time without a single legislator. In November 2021, 12 legislators, including former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, switched over to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The others too jumped ship and joined other parties.

At 1.45 pm, the Congress was leading in three seats in Tripura and had won one in Meghalaya and was leading in three.

The Congress went into elections in Meghalaya with a large number of fresh faces. Of its 60 candidates, 47 were under the age of 45 years. The gambit did not work, with the party having won Gambegre and leading in Mawhati, Umsning, and Nongstoin.

But the leads are slender. In Umsning, former state Congress president and former minister Celestine Lyngdoh is leading by just 1,300 votes. The situation is the same in Mawhati and Nongstoin as well.

In Tripura, the Congress could not win a single seat last time. This time it is ahead in three constituencies. The party had hoped to win five to eight of the 13 seats it contested and expected the Left to do the heavy lifting. The CPI(M) had told the Congress leadership that the Left would win 25 to 29 seats. But the Left, which had 16 seats last time, is leading in only 11 as of now.

As expected, Congress heavyweight Sudip Roy Barman is leading by a big margin in the Agartala seat. State Congress president Birajit Sinha too is leading in Kailashahar by a huge margin. In Banamalipur, Gopal Chandra Roy is leading state BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee by 1,293 votes. The party also had a slender lead in Pabiachara but the Congress’s Satyaban Das is now behind by 408 votes.

Bypolls

The Congress had good news in West Bengal. The party is set to trounce the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and snatch the Sagardighi seat in Murshidabad district from the ruling party. The TMC had been winning the seat since 2011.

The Congress’s E V K S Elangovan is way ahead in Erode East. But it is not solely the Congress’s victory as Elangovan was was the candidate of the ruling DMK-led alliance and benefitted because of the image of the M K Stalin-led government.