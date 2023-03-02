scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

Congress disappoints in Northeast but Bengal, Tamil Nadu bypoll results bring cheer

The Congress expected CPI(M) to do the heavy lifting in Tripura, but the Left is leading only in 11 seats. In Meghalaya, the grand old party has won one seat and is currently leading in three.

At 1.45 pm, the Congress was leading in three seats in Tripura and had won one in Meghalaya and was leading in three (File)

The Congress’s performance in the Northeast elections was far below its own expectations, with only bye-election results in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal bringing it some cheer.

Though the party’s performance in the Tripura and Meghalaya Assembly elections was not up to its expectations, the party can draw some hope from winning a handful of seats in Tripura, where it had drawn a blank last time, and maintaining some presence in the Meghalaya Assembly. In Nagaland, the party did not have much hope.

Meghalaya Election 2023: |Early trends show upper hand for ruling NPP; Congress struggles

In Meghalaya, the Congress was the single-largest party in the 2018 elections, with 21 MLAs but went into the polls this time without a single legislator. In November 2021, 12 legislators, including former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, switched over to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The others too jumped ship and joined other parties.

At 1.45 pm, the Congress was leading in three seats in Tripura and had won one in Meghalaya and was leading in three.

The Congress went into elections in Meghalaya with a large number of fresh faces. Of its 60 candidates, 47 were under the age of 45 years. The gambit did not work, with the party having won Gambegre and leading in Mawhati, Umsning, and Nongstoin.

Election Results 2023 Analysis |liveElection Results 2023 Analysis: BJP comfortably ahead in Tripura, TIPRA Motha’s ‘kingmaker’ dreams disappearing

But the leads are slender. In Umsning, former state Congress president and former minister Celestine Lyngdoh is leading by just 1,300 votes. The situation is the same in Mawhati and Nongstoin as well.

In Tripura, the Congress could not win a single seat last time. This time it is ahead in three constituencies. The party had hoped to win five to eight of the 13 seats it contested and expected the Left to do the heavy lifting. The CPI(M) had told the Congress leadership that the Left would win 25 to 29 seats. But the Left, which had 16 seats last time, is leading in only 11 as of now.

Advertisement

As expected, Congress heavyweight Sudip Roy Barman is leading by a big margin in the Agartala seat. State Congress president Birajit Sinha too is leading in Kailashahar by a huge margin. In Banamalipur, Gopal Chandra Roy is leading state BJP chief Rajib Bhattacharjee by 1,293 votes. The party also had a slender lead in Pabiachara but the Congress’s Satyaban Das is now behind by 408 votes.

Bypolls

The Congress had good news in West Bengal. The party is set to trounce the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and snatch the Sagardighi seat in Murshidabad district from the ruling party. The TMC had been winning the seat since 2011.

Also Read
assembly election results, tripura assembly election results, nagaland assembly election results, meghalaya assembly election results
Election Results 2023 Analysis: BJP comfortably ahead in Tripura, TIPRA M...
Assembly Election Results 2023
Election Results 2023: BJP in talks to form govts in all 3 NE states, say...
'Stalin, come to the national scene’: As TN CM turns 70, Opp leaders make...
Mamata Banerjee West Bengal TMC
Bengal bypoll: Cong pulls ahead in TMC stronghold, could mark shift of Mu...

The Congress’s E V K S Elangovan is way ahead in Erode East. But it is not solely the Congress’s victory as Elangovan was was the candidate of the ruling DMK-led alliance and benefitted because of the image of the M K Stalin-led government.

First published on: 02-03-2023 at 14:16 IST
Next Story

Shakira opens up about ‘accepting pain and tolerating frustration’ after split from Gerard Piqué

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close