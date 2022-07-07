In another first, ‘Congress-mukt’ UP Upper House to not have LoP as SP loses post

On Thursday, when the term of the 13 newly-elected members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council began, the Samajwadi Party (SP)’s Lal Bihari Yadav lost his post as the Leader of the Opposition as the party’s strength in the 100-member Upper House plunged to just 9.

The SP had 11 MLCs earlier, but following the recent election to 13 seats, its tally dipped to 9 leading to the issue of a notification by the Legislative Council Secretariat stating that Yadav has lost his LoP designation.

The notification issued in Hindi by the UP Council principal secretary, Rajesh Singh, on Thursday stated, “It is being notified that on May 27, 2022, the strength of the Samajwadi Party in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council was 11 and it was the largest Opposition party, thus their member Lal Bihari Yadav was recognised as Leader of Opposition. But as on today i.e. July 7, 2022, the strength of Samajwadi Party is 9, which is less than 10 required under rule 234 of Upper House,” adding that “Thus, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council has ended the recognition of Lal Bihari Yadav as Leader of Opposition with immediate effect and he would remain only leader of Samajwadi Party.

Asked about the notification, Rajesh Singh told The Indian Express, “The legislature works as per rules and traditions. This is also as per rules and traditions that if the number of a political party goes below 10 per cent of the strength of the House then it cannot have the post of the Leader of the Opposition.”

The UP Council, which continues to be the biggest legislative council in the country even after its 8 seats went to Uttrakhand, was constituted in 1887. It is now for the first time since its formation that the UP Upper House would not have its LoP.

The SP however remains UP’s principal Opposition, with its president Akhilesh Yadav being the LoP in the state Assembly.

Of the UP Council’s 100 MLCs, 36 are elected from the local body constituencies. In the elections to these 36 seats last month, the ruling BJP had won 33, with the remaining three won by independent candidates.

In the recent elections to the 13 MLC seats that became vacant on July 6, the BJP won nine seats as against the SP’s four following which the saffron party’s tally rose to 73, its highest-ever in the Council, as against the SP’s 9, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)’s number came down to just 1. And for the fist time ever, the Congress was left without any representative in the Council as its lone MLC Deepak Singh retired on Wednesday.

Apart from the local body constituencies, 8 members are elected to the Council from teacher constituencies, 8 from graduate seats, 38 elected by MLAs while the remaining 10 are nominated by the state government.

With the BJP having absolute majority in both UP Houses, the Council may not be able to make its usual interventions like, for instance, sending a Bill passed by the Assembly to a Select Committee for scrutiny now.

Recently, marking the completion of his government’s 100 days in its second term, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had listed making the Upper House “Congress-mukt (Congress-free)” as part of its “achievements”.

The ex-Congress MLC Deepak Singh said, “It is true that the Opposition’s numbers have declined to an all time low in the UP Council and the Congress’s strength has got reduced to nil but the BJP should not become arrogant. The time for the BJP’s fall and the Congrss’s rise would begin now.”