Hit by desertions, Congress pins hopes on greenhorns in Meghalaya

A 29-year-old Psychology graduate educated in Singapore, a 35-year-old Linguistics major, and 44-year-old IIM-Calcutta alumni. They are among the new faces the Congress in Meghalaya is banking upon in the coming Assembly elections on February 27.

Once a hegemonic presence in the state, the Congress is now a pale shadow of its past. An exodus to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has meant the party is left without any of its 21 incumbent legislators. Almost all known faces have defected.

As a result, the majority of its 60 candidates this time are first-timers. Congress leaders insist it is a blessing in disguise.

“It is an advantage because most people are now fresh faces with no baggage of corruption, which is a really important issue this election,” said Vincent Pala in an interview at his home in Shillong’s Laitumkhrah area. The 55-year-old Lok Sabha MP from Shillong heads the party in Meghalaya and is one of the last remaining heavyweights.

Added Pala, “Earlier, most of our candidates were Class 10 or 12 graduates. But, as of today, we have candidates from IIM or IIT.”

Take for instance Manuel Badwar, a former marketing consultant and IIM-Calcutta graduate who is contesting from the high-profile East Shillong constituency. He is taking on three-time MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh who moved from the Congress to the ruling National People’s Party (NPP) last year.

Just another party worker in 2016, Badwar “never thought he would contest the Assembly election”. “But it was a natural choice,” he told The Indian Express during a door-to-door campaign on a Saturday morning this month.

“When the last five Congress MLAs said they would support the NPP-led government, we had a candid discussion in our party office. We knew I had to take the plunge,” he said. He added that it did not matter if they won or lost. “The fact that youngsters are coming out is important… the ‘grand old party’ now has the youngest faces. sounds nice, doesn’t it?”

Matthew Antony, an All India Congress Committee (AICC) member who is camping in Meghalaya for the elections, said, “What others see as a challenge, we see as an opportunity. We have 47 candidates who are less than 45 years old. In Meghalaya, 74 per cent of the electorate is under 35 years. We’re looking at this as an opportunity to present the largest percentile of the electorate with an opportunity to serve the state.”

Many of the Congress’s young contenders seem to be focussing on issues that are likely to strike a chord with the younger generation. For example, Adrian Lambert Chyne Mylliem, the Psychology graduate who studied in Singapore and is contesting from Jirang in Ri-Bhoi district, said, “Apart from sustainability and unemployment, I am also talking about mental health in my door-to-door campaign. My Psychology background comes into play and I am trying to listen more than I speak.”

Lakyntiew Sohkhlet, the 35-year-old MPhil in Linguistics from North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), who initially signed up for the Youth Congress, said she was drawn to the party because of its “multicultural ethos, which is especially important in a state like Meghalaya”. “Throughout India, it is evident that secularism is under threat. The Congress is a very inclusive party which does not distinguish between who is Hindu, who is Muslim, who is Christian.”

A mother of three, Sohkhlet admits that she “never dreamt” of contesting Assembly elections – a decision which she said shocked all her friends and relatives. “But I told them this is a good time as any other. In a matrilineal society, I want to reiterate that even if you get married and have children it is not the end. You can still make something out of your career.”

Critics have pointed out that it will be difficult for the Congress, given that its candidates are mostly greenhorns. Former Congress legislator Amapareen Lyngdoh (now contesting on an NPP ticket) likened it to an “amateur cricket team”. “If you don’t have a batter or bowler in the field, who is going to bat and bowl for you? This (electoral politics) is a very competitive, professional field… Likely they will coach the team and down the line, maybe in 20 years, they will reach somewhere.”

With the elections just 10 days away, the absence of big leaders such as Rahul and Sonia Gandhi on the campaign trail has been jarring, especially with the TMC getting party supremo Mamata Banerjee to campaign at least twice. On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is currently on a two-day campaign visit in the Garo Hills, addressing several rallies for the BJP.

A Shillong-based Congress leader said that while the party was focusing on a “personalised door-to-door campaign”, there were “some discussions” about Rahul visiting, but it has not been finalised. “But look, all other Congress leaders such as Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik, Salman Khurshid, among others, have already visited,” he said.