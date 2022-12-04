Kharge’s warning, Bharat Jodo Yatra sequel: At key Congress meeting, 2024 blueprint discussed

The Congress will hold a three-day plenary session of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in the second half of February in Raipur to ratify Mallikarjun Kharge’s election as Congress president, chart out the party’s course of action, and deliberate on the strategy to face the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and key Assembly polls lined up next year.

Chairing the first meeting of the Congress Steering Committee, which decided the schedule for the AICC plenary session, Kharge on Sunday delivered an uncharacteristically strong message to the organisation saying those office bearers who are unable to fulfil their responsibilities will have to make way for others.

After taking over as the Congress president in October, Kharge converted the Congress Working Committee (CWC) into a Steering Committee as per the party’s Constitution. Apart from deciding the schedule of the plenary session, the meeting decided to organise a two-month campaign from January 26 as a follow-up to the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The party is planning to conclude the Yatra in Srinagar on Republic Day. Interestingly, the follow-up campaign will have a central role for AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She will be leading “women’s marches” in every state. The party will unveil separate women manifestos for each state.

Kharge’s message was significant. He made it clear that “organisational accountability from top to bottom” was the key. “If the Congress organisation is strong, accountable and lives up to the expectations of the people, then only we will be able to win elections …,” said the Congress president.

In a stern message to office-bearers, Kharge asked them to ensure they fulfil their responsibilities. He asked the general secretaries, in-charges, and office-bearers to reflect on whether they are touring the states they are in charge of for at least 10 days a month.

“Have you visited every district, held discussions with the leaders, and understood the local problems? … Have district and block Congress committees been constituted, is the organisation taking up people’s issues in tune with the ground reality, have new faces been given more and more opportunities at the block and district levels? … In how many units district and block committees have not been changed in five years? How many agitations have been held at the block, district and state level in line with the directions of the AICC on local, regional and national issues?” Kharge asked.

The Congress president asked if the general secretaries and in-charges had a roadmap on agitations on people’s issues to be held in the next 30 to 90 days. “In states where assembly elections will be held from now to 2024, what is the schedule of activities till elections? …Our responsibilities will not be complete if you, your secretaries, state Congress presidents, MLAs, and MPs don’t prepare a blueprint on these and other important issues and implement them on the ground,” Kharge said. He also instructed the state in-charges to submit a roadmap in the next 30 to 90 days on movements on people’s issues.

In a strong message, Kharge said while there are very responsible people in the party who were doing their duty, some people had assumed that not fulfilling their responsibilities would be ignored. “This is neither right nor acceptable. Those who are incapable of fulfilling their responsibilities will have to make way for new colleagues,” he said.

While Kharge indulged in some plain speaking, the steering committee gave a call for unity. It asked “every Congressman and Congresswoman to work with unity, faith, determination, and a sense of collective purpose”. The victory of the party, the committed pointed out, “will be the victory of every leader and karyakarta and a victory for the idea of India that guided our freedom movement and is enshrined in our Constitution.”

Talking to reporters, AICC general secretary for organisation KC Venugopal said the party would organise a two-month “haat se haat jodo (hand in hand)” campaign from January 26 as a follow-up to the Bharat Jodo Yatra. There will be padayatras at the block level, covering all gram panchayats and booths.

A letter from Rahul Gandhi talking about the Yatra and a “chargesheet” against the Narendra Modi government would be distributed. The party will organise bike rallies to connect with the youth. Asked whether elections to the CWC would be held at the plenary session, Venugopal said, “CWC election will happen according to the party Constitution.”

According to the Congress’s Constitution, the CWC shall consist of the president of the party, its leader in Parliament, and 23 other members, of whom 12 will be elected by the AICC, which is the party’s central decision-making assembly. The others are shall be appointed by the party president. Elections to the CWC were last held in 1997 under Sitaram Kesri at the plenary in Kolkata. Since Sonia Gandhi became the Congress president in April 1998, the members of the CWC have been always nominated.

In a statement, the Steering Committee spoke about the “grave economic, social and political challenges” before India. “These challenges intensify every day. Crores of people struggle with soaring prices (increasing at nearly 7%) and record unemployment (8%), even as the Government allows the concentration of the nation’s wealth in a few chosen hands. Economic growth continues to slide with every passing year. The deliberate subversion of, and attack on Constitutional institutions continues. The pre-meditated attempt that is underway to de-legitimize the judiciary and orchestrate a confrontation between the executive and the judiciary is particularly alarming. The Government continues its silence on Chinese incursions on the border and the change in status quo on the LAC, even as credible reports indicate increased deployment of Chinese troops and weaponry,” it said.

The Steering Committee went on to say, “As India faces these challenges, the Prime Minister continues to deny, distract and divide. His inflammatory rhetoric during the recent election campaigns in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh has further polarised the polity and society at a time when serious discussion and debate are needed.”