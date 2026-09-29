Day before 1st INDIA meet after poll expose, a Congress huddle sets agenda

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal during Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, in New Delhi. (Source: @kharge/X via PTI Photo)

Stepping up its attack on the ruling BJP over the recent revelations regarding the Election Commission, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The main Opposition party also said the INDIA bloc is meeting in Delhi on Wednesday and Opposition leaders will take a decision on launching a nationwide movement against alleged electoral malpractices.