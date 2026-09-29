Day before 1st INDIA meet after poll expose, a Congress huddle sets agenda
Addressing a Congress Working Committtee (CWC) meeting, Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Election Commission of withholding critical information related to the electoral rolls and the poll process
Stepping up its attack on the ruling BJP over the recent revelations regarding the Election Commission, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
The main Opposition party also said the INDIA bloc is meeting in Delhi on Wednesday and Opposition leaders will take a decision on launching a nationwide movement against alleged electoral malpractices.
The CWC resolution said recent reports about the Election Commission vindicate warnings by Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, about the “systematic subversion of India’s electoral process through Vote Chori”.
The CWC, which is the Congress’s highest decision-making body, resolved to demand the immediate resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner, suspension of the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls in several states, restoration of over 13 lakh names struck off voter lists and the resignation of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.
Briefing the media after the CWC meeting, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said the two-and-a-half-hour meeting discussed key issues related to the Election Commission. The CWC, he said, congratulated Gandhi for taking up the “biggest issue of Indian democracy through Vote Chori campaign”.
The Congress leaders said Kumar is “just a tool” and demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah.