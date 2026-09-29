Day before 1st INDIA meet after poll expose, a Congress huddle sets agenda

Addressing a Congress Working Committtee (CWC) meeting, Mallikarjun Kharge accused the Election Commission of withholding critical information related to the electoral rolls and the poll process

Congress Working Committee meeting in DelhiCongress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal during Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, in New Delhi. (Source: @kharge/X via PTI Photo)
Written by: Asad Rehman
2 min readNew DelhiSep 29, 2026 03:44 PM IST First published on: Sep 29, 2026 at 01:17 PM IST

Stepping up its attack on the ruling BJP over the recent revelations regarding the Election Commission, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Tuesday demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

The main Opposition party also said the INDIA bloc is meeting in Delhi on Wednesday and Opposition leaders will take a decision on launching a nationwide movement against alleged electoral malpractices.

Advertisement

The CWC resolution said recent reports about the Election Commission vindicate warnings by Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, about the “systematic subversion of India’s electoral process through Vote Chori”.

The CWC, which is the Congress’s highest decision-making body, resolved to demand the immediate resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner, suspension of the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls in several states, restoration of over 13 lakh names struck off voter lists and the resignation of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.

Briefing the media after the CWC meeting, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal and senior party leader Jairam Ramesh said the two-and-a-half-hour meeting discussed key issues related to the Election Commission. The CWC, he said, congratulated Gandhi for taking up the “biggest issue of Indian democracy through Vote Chori campaign”.

Advertisement

The Congress leaders said Kumar is “just a tool” and demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Asad Rehman
Asad Rehman

Asad Rehman is with the national bureau of The Indian Express and covers politics and policy focusin... Read More

Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments