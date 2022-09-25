scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 25, 2022

Congress leader Aryadan Muhammed passes away: Ex-minister took on IUML in Malappuram

Muhammed, a prominent Muslim face of Congress in Kerala, had got elected to the state Assembly eight times from the Nilambur constituency in Malappuram.

During the Congress regime from 2011 to 2016, Aryadan Muhammed had been power minister in the Oommen Chandy government.

Veteran Congress leader and former Kerala minister Aryadan Muhammed died in Kozhikode on Sunday. He was 87.

Muhammed, a prominent Muslim face of Congress in Kerala, had got elected to the state Assembly eight times from the Nilambur constituency in Malappuram. He had served as a minister for four terms.

During the Congress regime from 2011 to 2016, he had been power minister in the Oommen Chandy government.

Muhammed joined Congress in 1952 and became a member of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee in 1958. Later, he served as the president of the Malappuram district congress committee and had been a state leader of the INTUC, the trade union wing of Congress.

Within the Congress, Muhammed had been a prominent leader associated with the A group led by A K Antony. When A group of Congress had aligned with the CPI(M) in 1980, Muhammed became a minister in the then CPI(M) Government led by E K Nayanar.

He again became a minister in the Congress cabinet in 1995 when Antony became the chief minister in the wake of K Karunakaran’s resignation. In 2004, when Oommen Chandy became the chief minister, Muhammed was inducted as power minister.

Muhammed had been an alleged accused in the sensational murder of Communist leader and former legislator K Kunhali in 1969. But, a court acquitted him.

In Malappuram, Muhammed had run into controversies several times after he dared to take on Indian Union Muslim League, which dominated the Muslim politics in Malappuram.

First published on: 25-09-2022 at 09:10:22 am
