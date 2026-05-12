Congress’ stalemate over Kerala CM continues, allies express concerns

(From left) Congress leaders K C Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala and V D Satheesan are said to be in the race for the Kerala CM's post.

The stalemate over the selection of a chief minister in Kerala, now in its second week, has snowballed into a crisis for the Congress in the state as well as the United Democratic Front (UDF), the alliance which it heads.

Though the UDF secured 102 of the 140 seats in the Assembly elections, with the Congress winning 63, the party high command has failed to finalise a chief ministerial candidate despite several rounds of discussions and headcounts among elected MLAs.

The contenders for the CM post are AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, outgoing Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly V D Satheesan and former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.