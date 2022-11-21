Have you cut Muslim quota from 4% to 3%, Cong asks KCR govt

A controversy is brewing in Telangana regarding quotas in jobs and education for Muslims, after the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) sought clarification on whether the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (formerly known as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi or TRS) government has reduced the quota of Muslims from 4 per cent to 3 per cent. Former minister and ex-Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, Mohammed Ali Shabbir, on Monday, said while the state government has increased the quota for STs from 6 per cent to 10 per cent, its new directions don’t include the fourth roster point that confirms the 4 per cent quota for the state’s Muslims in the layman’s eyes.

“In view of the increase in the ST-quota, from 6 per cent to 10 per cent, the State government issued new roster points for direct recruitment under Rule 22 and 22A of the Telangana State and Subordinate Service Rules, 1996. The roster points clearly show that Roster No. 19, 44 and 94 have been earmarked for BC-E (Muslim) category. As per law, Roster No. 69 should also be reserved for BC-E to ensure a 4 per cent quota for Muslims. When we pointed out the ‘mistake’ on media, the state government sent a ‘rejoinder’ through its publicity cell, denying any fall in the Muslim quota. But it doesn’t resolve the issue,” Ali said. “I reiterate the demand that the state government issue a proper clarification on whether or not it has reduced the Muslim quota in jobs and education from 4 per cent to 3 per cent,” he said.

Shabbir Ali was part of the delegation led by TPCC President A Revanth Reddy that met Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on farmers’ issues. Later, Ali submitted a separate memorandum to the Chief Secretary, seeking clarification on the Muslim quota.

Ali said the Chief Secretary has been requested to issue a proper clarification on the new roster points for direct recruitment, which led to the confusion over the 4 per cent Muslim quota. He said the state government ‘rejoinder’ claimed that Roster Nos 19, 44, 69 and 94 were reserved for BC-E. Ali said the rejoinder does not look official. “It is not issued on any official letterhead, nor is it signed. The roster points for direct recruitment were issued by the Chief Secretary. Therefore, the clarification on the Muslim quota should also come from the Chief Secretary’s office in a proper format,” he said.

“The so-called ‘rejoinder’ is reminiscent of the demolition of two mosques in the old Secretariat premises. When we raised the issue of the demolition of mosques, the state government sent an unsigned ‘rejoinder’, claiming that no mosque was demolished and only a section was damaged due to falling debris from other structures. But two days later, CM K Chandrashekar Reddy himself admitted that both mosques had been razed to the ground. This time too, the release of roster points, followed by the unsigned ‘rejoinder’, leads to the suspicion that the TRS government has reduced the Muslim quota to 3 per cent,” Ali said. SC Development and Minority Welfare Minister, Koppula Eshwar, said there was no question of reducing the quota for Muslims, and that he would look into the matter raised by Ali.

Shabbir Ali demanded that CM KCR or the Chief Secretary should issue the revised roster points for direct recruitment, after rectifying the mistake. Further, instead of protecting the officials responsible for the goof-up, strict action should be taken against them for the blunder. “Reduction in reservation by 1 per cent can’t be treated as a mistake or typographical error. This is a serious crime against a poor community to deny its lawful share in government jobs and education. Therefore, such mistakes must be treated with utmost seriousness,” he demanded.