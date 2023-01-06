scorecardresearch
Boost for Congress in J&K as Ghulam Nabi Azad loyalists set to rejoin party

The move comes ahead of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entering Jammu and Kashmir

Considered loyalists to Ghulam Nabi Azad, all these leaders had quit the Congress to join the Democratic Azad Party.
Boost for Congress in J&K as Ghulam Nabi Azad loyalists set to rejoin party
In a big boost for the Congress in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra entering the state, a host of senior leaders, including former J&K Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, who had quit the Grand Old Party along with Ghulam Nabi Azad, will be rejoining the party on Friday morning.

Besides Chand, the other prominent leaders to return to the Congress’s fold included former Minister Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed, ex-MLA Balwan Singh and the former Jammu district president of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Azad Party (DAP) Vinod Sharma.

Although Peerzada could not be contacted, sources said that he, too, was camping in Delhi and all the leaders were likely to join the Congress at around 11.15 am.

Considered loyalists to Ghulam Nabi Azad, all these leaders had quit the Congress to join the Democratic Azad Party. However, even Azad registered his party’s name with the Election Commission, he expelled Tara Chand, Balwan Singh and former minister Dr Manohar Lal Sharma from DAP on charges of anti-party activities.

Following the expulsions, M K Bhardwaj, senior advocate and elected president of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, along with nearly 126 other leaders, left DAP in protest over the functioning of the organisation.

Tara Chand, who was an elected MLA from Khour three times in a row — 1996, 2002 and 2008 — has also been Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and Deputy Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir, while Sharma is a former minister and Balwan Singh a former MLA.

Peerzada, also a former minister, had been Pradesh Congress Committee president in Jammu and Kashmir from 2003-07. He was the vice chairperson of DAP and one of the signatories to the expulsion of Tara Chand, Manohar Lal and Balwan Singh, a senior DAP leader had said.

Sources, however, said that Dr Manohar Lal Sharma is expected to remain an independent leader and not join the Congress.

First published on: 06-01-2023 at 10:39 IST
