Mock impeachment, then mega rally: Congress plans protest-packed weekend

The Congress-led INDIA bloc is set to step up its ‘vote chori’ campaign against the Election Commission and Centre this weekend with a ‘public impeachment’ of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and a rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan.

Authorities have denied permission for the ‘public impeachment’ at Ramlila Maidan. So, INDIA bloc leaders are preparing to hold it at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s home at 10, Rajaji Marg on Saturday. The Opposition rally is scheduled at Ramlila Maidan on Sunday. INDIA bloc parties have been asked to ensure high participation at the rally.

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The protest-packed weekend comes after two weeks of relative lull in the Opposition’s offensive demanding the Chief Election Commissioner’s resignation over issues linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists.

A ‘public impeachment’ plan

Sources in the Congress explained the ‘public impeachment’ plan. “We have submitted multiple motions in both Houses of Parliament to impeach Gyanesh Kumar. But despite having the required numbers, our motions have not been accepted in either House. Now, we have no choice but to impeach him in public,” said a senior Congress MP.

In April this year, presiding officers of both Houses of Parliament rejected the Opposition’s impeachment motions to remove the Chief Election Commissioner. Ahead of the mock impeachment, senior Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal visited Kharge’s home to oversee preparations.

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As part of the preparations, a stage has been erected on the lawn at Kharge’s bungalow. According to sources, the ‘public impeachment’ will feature a mock hearing and Parliamentary and court proceedings. INDIA bloc MPs will get a chance to speak during the proceedings along with eminent jurists, lawyers, common people and others. “It is still being worked out who will do what. One can say it will be like a short play where everyone will have a role. Common people, including those affected by the SIR, will also be called,” said a source.

“It will be a one act play, one can say. We will eventually leave the decision to the public who will come there. After the proceedings, which will include someone introducing a motion to impeach Kumar, arguments from both sides, it will be left up to the people present there to give a verdict,” said a senior INDIA bloc MP.

A Left MP floated the idea of a ‘public impeachment’ of Gyanesh Kumar at a high tea for INDIA bloc leaders and civil society members hosted by Rahul Gandhi on October 13. Sources said Gandhi was immediately sold on the idea and asked his party to plan it.

Sunday rally’s preparations

Top Congress leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi and KC Venugopal, have been meeting state leaders to ensure maximum mobilisation of Congress workers at Sunday’s rally. The Congress has asked its western Uttar Pradesh unit to mobilise at least 25,000 people, a senior leader from the state said.

MPs and leaders from states close to Delhi have been given big targets. “There is healthy competition among the Congress units in states neighbouring Delhi, like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” said an MP.

Haryana Congress leaders met at the residence of Congress veteran Bhupinder Singh Hooda to discuss preparations for the November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan. After the meeting, MP Deepender Hooda said: “If the largest number of people come from any state, it will be Haryana. We issue this challenge on behalf of the Haryana Congress. While this is a collective effort by the INDIA bloc, Haryana will contribute the largest number of participants.”

A senior Congress MP told The Indian Express that hotels and lodges are being booked and MPs’ bungalows will also be available to workers from October 31. “Most people will reach Delhi a day before the rally to avoid last-minute hiccups,” said a Rajasthan MP.

Asked if anti-pollution curbs in Delhi, such as restrictions on older vehicles, are hampering preparations, a senior Congress leader said, “We knew the government would create some hurdles. But those who want to come will reach Ramlila Maidan.”

Congress leaders say the idea is not just to have party workers and leaders, but also people from civil society, students and farmer groups. “We don’t just want to have a political rally. We want it to be a rally of the people and we will issue appeals to common people to join the rally,” said a senior Congress MP.

Rahul Gandhi’s appeal

Gandhi has appealed to people to join the rally in large numbers, saying it was a protest for the nation. “This is not a march for any single political party — it is a march for the very soul of India,” he said on X on Thursday morning.

“To all those who have had enough of Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Gyanesh Kumar—to everyone who wishes to save our democracy and defend our Constitution—I invite you all to join,” added Gandhi.

He said that people joining the march shouldn’t “worry about the police, or lathis”. “The BJP will not have the guts to try any of their antics. Come march with us – we will walk together to protect the Constitution, to protect the Indian nation. There is no need to panic,” he said. “I urge all student groups, regardless of your political affiliation – if you feel that India is under attack, if you feel you are under attack, your expression, your ideas, your way of thinking is under attack, come and join us. It will be a fantastic march, and it’s a march for the soul of this country,” he said.