scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022

Nothing will stop my taking part in Congress’s Himachal election campaign: Anand Sharma

A key leader of the Congress's “G-23 group”, Anand Sharma quit the party's Himachal Pradesh panel in view of “the continuing exclusion and insults, as a self-respecting person”.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma being welcomed by party workers on his arrival in Shimla, Wednesday. (PTI)

On his first visit to Shimla three days after resigning as the chairman of the Congress’s Steering Committee for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, senior party leader and ex-Union minister Anand Sharma Wednesday expressed his concern over factionalism in the Himachal Congress, saying it may hurt the party’s prospects in the polls slated for November.

As he met his supporters and state Congress workers in a city hotel, Sharma, while interacting with media persons, stressed on the need for the grand old party to put up a “united fight” in the upcoming elections, asserting that “I will continue to be part of the campaigning and nothing will come in the way of that”.

Also in Political Pulse |Too many heads, faces: Himachal Congress battles crises as Anand Sharma walks out of poll panel

A key leader of the Congress’s “G-23 group”, Sharma quit the party’s HP panel in view of “the continuing exclusion and insults, as a self-respecting person”. In his letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Sharma, conveying his decision to quit, stated that he was “neither informed nor invited” for the meetings of the core group of the Himachal Congress and senior leaders on election strategy and preparations held in Delhi and Shimla recently.

Referring to “groupism” within the HP Congress, Sharma told reporters, “Factionalism is a cause of concern which can hurt our prospects. Candidates should be chosen on the basis of their work and their image among party workers, not on the basis of which group they belong to.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benam...Premium
UPSC Key-August 24, 2022: Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’ or ‘Benam...
What if spiders dreamt like humans?Premium
What if spiders dreamt like humans?
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower imagePremium
Six months of Putin’s war unravels Russia’s superpower image

Referring to his letter to Gandhi, Sharma said, “I have mentioned certain things in a letter which is now the property of the Congress party. I will be waiting to hear about it.”

Sharma was welcomed amid much fanfare and music at the hotel, with the event being projected as a show of strength by his supporters. On Thursday, he is likely to hold a press conference.

“I do not belong to group A or group B. I belong to this state and I am for everyone. One of my main efforts will to be bring all the (Congress) groups together. You cannot start the competition already. Regarding decisions, there may not be unanimity but there should be a consensus. There should be a commitment to the ideology of the party, not individuals,” Sharma said.

Advertisement
Also Read |Congress reaches out to Anand Sharma day after he quit steering panel for Himachal Pradesh

Regarding the Congress’s poll strategy for the November polls, he maintained that there should be clear “dealienation of mandate” and that multiple committees and heads could lead to “overlapping of jurisdiction”. To a question whether he was sidelined, Sharma said, “Ye ghar ke vishay hain (these are internal party matters).”

On some leaders leaving the Congress ahead of polls, Sharma said,”We can’t have one size fits all. There are people who have expectations that may not have been met. Or they feel that recognition is more important. Some people feel they have been neglected and pushed out. This is a malaise that not only impacts Congress but also BJP.”

Referring to national politics, Sharma said the Congress’s survival is crucial for healthy functioning of the country’s democracy, adding that “Indian politics is at a stage where we have to ensure we retain our character and vibrancy. It is perhaps time for reflection. This country requires a renewal of Congress survival. This is a party where you can express yourself and historically as well there has been respect (in it) for opinions.”

Advertisement
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

He also attacked the BJP for “failing” in crucial areas like price rise and inflation and for having brought an “ill-thought-out policy” for short-term recruitment in armed forces, Agniveer. “In many ways, both engines (ruling BJP in state and at the Centre) have failed. There is a crisis in many sectors and they have failed the people’s mandate,” he charged.

Sharma also met the HP Congress chief, Pratibha Singh, wife of party stalwart late Virbhadra Singh, during the day.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 24-08-2022 at 09:43:21 pm
Next Story

‘First peek’ at JLo’s Ralph Lauren wedding gown made with ‘1,000 hand-cut handkerchiefs and 1,640 feet of fabric’

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

SC to hear plea to review PMLA verdict in open court

SC to hear plea to review PMLA verdict in open court

Cong spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill quits: Don’t sing to tunes of some

Cong spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill quits: Don’t sing to tunes of some

RBI lifts restrictions on American Express

RBI lifts restrictions on American Express

VVS Laxman is interim head coach for Asia Cup

VVS Laxman is interim head coach for Asia Cup

NC indicates will contest all 90 seats when J-K polls held

NC indicates will contest all 90 seats when J-K polls held

Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘BrahMos Missile’

Premium
'I know where my game stands': Virat Kohli

'I know where my game stands': Virat Kohli

What if spiders dreamt like humans?

What if spiders dreamt like humans?

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement