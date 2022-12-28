On 138th foundation day, Cong leaders celebrate party’s ideals, draw thread to Bharat Jodo Yatra

As the Congress party celebrates its 138th foundation day, social media platforms have been swamped since Wednesday morning with posts by senior party leaders emphasising its principles that helped the outfit stay afloat amid strong political currents and elaborating on what the party meant to them.

One of the first persons to wish the grand old party on the occasion was its president Mallikarjun Kharge who asserted that the Indian National Congress (INC) has always worked for the well-being and progress of the people of India. “We firmly believe in equality of opportunity guaranteed in political, economic and social rights, enshrined in the Constitution of India,” he tweeted.

Indian National Congress has always worked for the well-being & progress of the people of India. We firmly believe in equality of opportunity guaranteed in political, economic & social rights, enshrined in the Constitution of India.

The party leadership, via its official handle, shared a video explaining the history of Congress’ struggles and how it continues to remain relevant even after decades. “The ideology of Congress was very important for the country yesterday and it is very important even today. Yesterday, on the basis of this ideology, we won the battle for our rights by driving out the British, today also on the basis of this ideology, we will eradicate injustice and hatred from the country.”

The ideology of Congress was very important for the country yesterday and it is very important even today. Yesterday, on the basis of this ideology, we won the battle for our rights by driving out the British, today also on the basis of this ideology, we will eradicate injustice and hatred from the country.

Sharing a compilation video of various protests undertaken by the party, established on December 28, 1885, former Congress president and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi tweeted: “I am proud to be a part of such an organisation which chose the path of truth, non-violence and struggle in every situation and always took every step in public interest.”

Mentioning that she was proud of all the dedicated workers and leaders who strengthened the great journey of Congress’ ideology in villages, farms, towns, cities, hamlets, and neighbourhoods, party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said: “The Congress’ great journey of sacrifices and struggles continues even today with the resolution of truth, non-violence, love, patriotism, equality and public interest.”

Stating that the legacy of Congress was burnished with stories of sacrifices, party general secretary K C Venugopal said: “As @INCIndia celebrates the 138th Foundation Day, we salute the great sacrifices made by our founding fathers. We continue to be the proud torchbearers of that legacy through #BharatJodoYatra.”

Congress' legacy is burnished with stories of sacrifices. As @INCIndia celebrates the 138th Foundation Day, we salute the great sacrifices made by our founding fathers. We continue to be the proud torchbearers of that legacy through #BharatJodoYatra.

In a tweet in Hindi, veteran leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said: “Hearty greetings to all Congressmen on the occasion of Congress Foundation Day. Today is a very proud and proud day for us. It has been 137 years since the establishment of the Congress Party after travelling a long way… The glorious history of 137 years of sacrifice has been written in golden letters.”

Hearty greetings to all Congressmen on the occasion of Congress Foundation Day. Today is a very proud and proud day for us. It has been 137 years since the establishment of the Congress Party after travelling a long way… The glorious history of 137 years of sacrifice has been written in golden letters.

Senior leader Manickam Tagore also wished the grand old party on the occasion and tweeted: “It’s 138th foundation day… We are the oldest… We are younger too… We stand for Every Indian… We are Indian National Congress.”

Pointing out that Congress took the nation from a freedom struggle to a multifaceted dimension of progress and prosperity, party Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted: “We will always keep the tradition and glorious heritage of struggle, dedication, sacrifice and sacrifice for the country prosperous.”

Extending best wishes to all the dedicated Congress workers and supporters across the nation, former Minister of External Affairs Salman Khurshid said: “For 137 years, the @INCIndia has stood for the rights of the people of India. Today, we pledge to keep this flame of love and unity alive.”

Best wishes to all the dedicated Congress workers & supporters across the nation on #CongressFoundationDay. For 137 years, the @INCIndia has stood for the rights of the people of India. Today, we pledge to keep this flame of love & unity alive.

Party MLA from Vadgam in Gujarat Jignesh Mevani, Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi, Youth Congress national president Srinivas BV, AICC in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir Rajani Patil, and Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Sarat Patnaik were among those who extended their greetings.

During the day, Kharge unfurled the party’s flag at Congress’ national headquarters in Delhi. Former party chief Sonia Gandhi and MP Rahul Gandhi were present on the occasion. Speaking on the occasion, he targeted the central government saying the fundamentals of India are being constantly attacked and the society is being “divided by hate”, news agency PTI reported.

Delhi | Congress party observes its 138th Foundation Day at AICC HQ.

“India progressed due to Congress’ approach of inclusion and taking everyone along. India not only emerged as a successful and strong democracy but within a few decades it became a superpower in economic, nuclear and strategic areas, Kharge said, adding, it is among the top nations of the world in agriculture, education, medical, IT and services sector. This did not happen on its own. This happened due to Congress’ faith in democracy and our inclusive ideology of taking everyone along and full faith in the Constitution that gives equal rights and opportunities to all,” he told the gathering.

(With inputs from PTI)