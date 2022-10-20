You had one face before me, a different face in the media: Mistry to Tharoor

A day after he denied charges of irregularities leveled by the Shashi Tharoor campaign team on the polling process in Uttar Pradesh during voting for the party president’s election, Congress central election authority head Madhusudan Mistry on Thursday sent a strongly worded reply, rebutting the allegations.

He also accused the Tharoor team of showing two faces: one before the party election authority and another before the media.

In his letter to Tharoor’s chief election agent Salman Anees Soz, Mistry also accused them of having tried to create “a mountain out of a mole (hill) by creating an impression that the entire exercise was unfair to your candidate”.

Referring to several letters from the Tharoor team, Mistry said the party’s poll authority had “satisfied you on every complaint you made to us and you agreed to all of them and expressed that you’re satisfied”. Even thereafter, Mistry pointed out, “you raised all those points in the media before bringing them to our notice.”

Mistry wrote: “….We showed you the list of all the voters two days before your candidate filed their nomination. Subsequently, we gave you the list of all voters along with their telephone numbers. You alleged in the media that you did not receive phone numbers for 3000 voters despite the fact that you and Mr. [Mallikarjun] Kharge both received approximately 9400 phone numbers which were available with us.”

He also referred to the authority acceding the Tharoor campaign’s demand to change the requirement of writing ‘1’ against the preferred candidate’s name on the ballot, as Kharge’s serial number was ‘1’ and Tharoor’s ‘2’.

“We accommodated your request and changed it to tick-mark….and despite that you went to the media alleging that the Authority was conspiring against you. I am sorry to say that you had one face before me which communicated that you’re satisfied with all our answers and action and a different face in the media which made all these allegations against us,” Mistry stated.

Advertisement

The senior Congress leader rebutted the charges made by the Tharoor campaign in the context of UP — among them use of unofficial seals for ballot boxes, presence of unauthorised persons in polling booths, voter fraud, and presence of AICC secretaries in charge of the state in polling areas.

Pointing out that polling agents of both Tharoor and Kharge were present in every booth, Mistry said, “Returning officers started voting only after showing the empty boxes, sealing them with the seals contained in the Ballot boxes and subsequent signing, approval and go ahead from polling agents of both the candidates….At no point either agents showed any apprehension or doubts or raised any concerns about anything being amiss.”

As for the presence of unauthorised persons, he said returning officers had requested for “local manpower” to carry out smooth polling since UP had a large number of voters. “It was requested to assign 3 persons for each polling booth…. At no point the polling agents of either party raised any objection against any polling officials or brought it to the notice of Returning Officers,” he stated.

Advertisement

“As far as additional people inside the booths are concerned, they were those given to us by the PCC President and not chosen by the returning officer to influence voters in any way,” he said.

Regarding allegations of voter fraud, he said, “ We want to state that no person could enter the PCC main gate without the voter identity card…. So, it is impossible for someone to access ballot paper without showing their voter ID or to proceed for voting without their fingers having been marked. Therefore, the charge is baseless.”

Mistry said there was one complaint regarding a delegate but “it could not be established that a bogus voting had taken place”.

He also said AICC secretaries may have been present around the PCC premises but they had been disallowed by returning officers from entering the polling booths and at no time till the closure of polling they entered any of the polling booths.