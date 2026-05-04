Congress Christian candidate set to create history in Kerala’s Muslim-dominated Malappuram

Congress candidate V S Joy is poised to create history in Malappuram district, as he leads in Thavanur seat against sitting legislator and former minister K T Jaleel, contesting as an Independent. If Joy wins, it would be the first time a Christain candidate has won from Muslim-dominated Malappuram.

In 1995, the Congress’s A K Antony had won from Tirurangadi seat in Malappuram in a by-election, but the party’s pre-eminent Christian face was at the time the sitting chief minister.

Given Kerala’s highly diverse and polarised social composition, the dominating community in a constituency is a big factor in who wins. Joy, the Malappuram district president of the Congress, does not have any community vote base in Thavanur where Christian population is only around 1.4%. Muslim population comprises more than half, at 54%, with the rest Hindus.