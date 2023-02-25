Congress calls for national election fund, says electoral bonds ‘fully corrupt’

Arguing that funding through electoral bonds was “fatally flawed” and “fully corrupt”, the Congress on Saturday called for a contributory national election fund at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) plenary in Raipur.

“The present system of electoral bonds is fatally flawed and fully corrupt. Congress will set up a national election fund to which all may contribute. During elections, funds will be allocated to political parties using transparent and fair criteria laid down by law,” the political resolution being discussed at the AICC plenary said.

Also in Political Pulse | Congress to other Opposition parties: Unity ‘urgent need’ but a third front will help BJP

The 1998 Indrajit Gupta Committee report, which is considered the starting point of all discussions on state funding, had suggested proposals for providing state funding to candidates of recognised political parties. The committee had argued that state funding was “fully justified constitutionally and legally”. It also suggested the need for creating a separate election fund to meet the expenses of conducting elections.

The Election Commission has, however, not been so favourable to the idea. “The Election Commission has informed the government that it is not in favour of state funding as it will not be able to prohibit or check candidates’ own expenditure or expenditure by others over and above that which is provided for by the state,” the government told Parliament in 2020.

The political resolution of the Congress also talks about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). “More than 14 recognised political parties, several eminent activists, and computer scientists have raised concerns on the efficacy of EVMs to the Election Commission, but have not received any response so far. When voters lose faith in the integrity of the electoral process, especially EVMs, our democracy hollows from within. The Congress promises to restore the faith of every voter in the integrity of the electoral process. The Congress will build the widest possible consensus with all like-minded political parties to take up the issue with ECI, and if they do not respond, then go to Court,” it said.

Must Read | Glad my innings could conclude with Bharat Jodo Yatra: Sonia Gandhi at AICC plenary

At its 2018 AICC plenary session in New Delhi, the Congress had called for a return to the paper ballot.