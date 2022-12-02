Hashtag Politics | Congress chides BJP for ‘high voltage drama’ over G20 presidency

The BJP and the Congress on Thursday locked horns over India taking over the G20 presidency for a year. While the ruling party was all praise for the Narendra Modi government over the honour, the Congress pointed out that the “presidency was rotational” and blamed the ruling dispensation for “staging a high voltage drama”.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who is in charge of communications for the party, tweeted on Friday, “The Presidency of G20 is rotational and India’s Presidency was inevitable. Previous presidents of G20 have been USA, UK, Canada, South Korea, France, Mexico, Russia, Australia, Turkey, China, Germany, Argentina, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Italy & Indonesia.”

Saying that “none of these countries staged a high voltage drama as is being done around India becoming President of G20 for a year,” Ramesh added, “I am reminded of what LK Advani said on 5.4.2014 in Gandhinagar — he called Mr Modi a brilliant event manager. That’s all there is to all the spin around G20.”

CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac had made the same point on Wednesday, asking what the “big hullabaloo” was behind the PM’s “presidency of G20”. He said, “The practice in this organisation is to rotate the presidency. Everyone has his/ her day. This year is the turn of India, no cause for personalised celebrations of Indian PM. It is damn silly.”

At a press conference on Friday, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said more the “negativity” the “stronger India will become”. He added, “All newspapers carried the prime minister’s articles which underlined that India is the mother of democracy. It is a great honour for us that India is making rapid progress on the world map. The prime minister has categorically stated this is not an era of war. Recently, during the G20 summit in Indonesia, this mantra was adopted by all the participating countries.”

In a blog post about the presidency on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi listed the reasons and “India’s experiences” that “can provide insights for possible global solutions”.

Sharing the points he raised as part of a G20 university connect programme, Minister of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted, “G20 is not just the collective weight of participants. The very process of holding it is uniquely impactful. The world will get to know India better and our citizens will develop a sharper appreciation of it.”

He went on to say, “India’s example is of increasing relevance to others. Whether it is our last mile delivery using digital platforms, our way of responding to the Covid or indeed the transformation in green and clean energy. As the mother of democracy, India’s G20 Presidency will be consultative, collaborative and decisive. During our G20 Presidency, we shall present India’s experiences, learnings and models as possible templates for others, particularly the developing world.”

India assumed the G20 presidency, with Modi making a strong pitch for a fundamental mindset shift to benefit humanity as a whole and saying the country will work to further promote “oneness”. He spoke of terrorism, climate change, and pandemics as the “greatest challenges” that can be best fought together. Modi also said, “Our era need not be one of war.”

India’s G20 agenda will be “inclusive, ambitious, action-oriented, and decisive,” the PM said, as he urged G20 countries to work together to shape a new paradigm of “human-centric globalisation” and make India’s G20 Presidency a “Presidency of healing, harmony and hope”.

Besides India, the G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU).

