scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra Sidelights: Farming a frame

Photographs of Rahul Gandhi — new and old, and in different looks — dotted the road leading from Kanyakumari to Nagercoil as the Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through.

Rahul Gandhi on Day 1 of the Bharat Jodo Yatra (Express Photo)

Photographs of Rahul Gandhi — new and old, and in different looks — dotted the road leading from Kanyakumari to Nagercoil as the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra passed through. But one hoarding stood out: this one showed Rahul holding a plough, farmer-style. Clearly photoshopped, the image caught everyone’s attention.

Rahul holding a plough, farmer-style. (Express Photo)

Trailing, not failing

A political yatra cannot be likened to a military-style parade. It is bound to be chaotic. Day One of the Congress’s yatra, thus, saw many leaders struggling to catch up with the main group of yatris. So the likes of Digvijaya Singh, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Supriya Shrinate and K V Thangkabalu could be found walking with a group of Congress workers much behind the main yatra. The spirit, though, was high.

Rahul Gandhi at the yatra (Express Photo)

Giant From The Past

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...Premium
UPSC Key-September 8, 2022: Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and ...
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...Premium
Chai pe charcha, Dalit home visits, regular tours: BJP charts a plan for ...
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...Premium
The history of the Grand Canopy at India Gate — and all about the statue ...
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...Premium
Newsmaker | Nishikant Dubey: Hemant Soren’s bugbear, Deoghar’...

A large number of party workers wore T-shirts with the yatra route map on the front and a photograph of K Kamaraj, late Congress veteran from Tamil Nadu, on the back. In fact, huge cutouts of Kamaraj, who headed the party in the 1960s, could be seen at the rally venue and at some places en route, along with hoardings featuring Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi’s images.

Turf Not So Familiar

Although the Congress is a force to reckon with in the southern tip of Tamil Nadu, Kanyakumari and Nagercoil, the two Assembly constituencies the yatra passed through on Thursday, are not with the party. Out of five Assembly segments in Kanyakumari district, only these two are not with the party — while Kanyakumari voted for AIADMK, the Nagercoil seat is with BJP.

Unfurling the flag (Express Photo)

Veteran Leads The Way

Advertisement

State Congress leader Kumari Ananthan, 89, who belongs to the K Kamaraj era, unfurled the national flag before the yatra started on Thursday. Ananthan, uncle of Kanyakumari Lok Sabha MP Vijay Vasanth, Ananthan has an interesting past so far as padayatras are concerned. He had undertaken a march from Kanyakumari to Chennai — then Madras — in 1967 to spread the ideas and ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. Ten years later, in 1977, he undertook another padayatra from Chennai to Coimbatore with the same objective. As late as in 2017, he had undertaken an “ahimsa yatra” from Chennai to Paaparapatti in Dharmapuri district. Interestingly, Ananthan had twice left the Congress and floated separate political outfits.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 10:53:22 pm
Next Story

Asif Ali, Fareed Ahmad fined for on-field altercation

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

India defeat Afghanistan by 101 runs
Asia Cup

India defeat Afghanistan by 101 runs

7% of Class III children cannot tell time in Maharashtra, study says

7% of Class III children cannot tell time in Maharashtra, study says

Brahmastra first review out: Alia-Ranbir film called a 'superhero spectacular'

Brahmastra first review out: Alia-Ranbir film called a 'superhero spectacular'

Bernard Shaw, CNN's 1st chief anchor, dies at 82

Bernard Shaw, CNN's 1st chief anchor, dies at 82

Virat Kohli dedicates 71st hundred to wife, daughter

Virat Kohli dedicates 71st hundred to wife, daughter

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

Who was Yakub Memon, revamp of whose burial site has stirred a controversy?

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop
Decoding film economics

How Bollywood movies recover money when they flop

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Shikara: The better film on Kashmir, but you chose to make the wrong one a hit

Premium
Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Subhas Chandra Bose and Empty Canopy’

Premium
Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Why Apple dropped the iPhone mini and took up iPhone 14 Plus instead

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement