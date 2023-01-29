scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 29, 2023
Nehru allayed Kashmiris’ concerns, BJP demolished constitutional assurances: Mehbooba Mufti

As Rahul Gandhi unfurls the Tricolour at Lal Chowk, PDP says the circumstances of the Congress leader’s Srinagar visit and that of his great-grandfather in 1948 are different. “J&K has been turned into a garrison.”

Mehbooba Mufti, who joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday from Awantipora and walked till Pampore in south Kashmir, said the present circumstances were completely different from Nehru's time. (Express/Shuaib Masoodi)
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday compared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s unfurling of the Tricolour at Lal Chowk in Srinagar to the hoisting of the national flag by his great-grandfather and India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1948, which she called a “momentous occasion”.

“In 1948, when PM Nehru first unfurled the tiranga in Kashmir amongst a sea of people, it was a momentous occasion marked by celebrations. People of J&K had successfully fought off invaders by pushing them back and thus began a new relationship with India based on mutual trust and respect,” Mufti tweeted, posting pictures of Nehru and Rahul unfurling the national flag at the square.

Also Read |Weeks after ‘RSS agenda’ jibe, Congress U-turn: Why it hoisted Tricolour at Lal Chowk

At the event in 1948, Nehru was accompanied by National Conference (NC) founder Sheikh Abdullah. Nehru also promised the right of self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Nehru’s efforts ensured a Muslim majority J&K acceded to India. He assured Kashmiris and allayed concerns about preserving their identity not only in terms of religion but also culturally within India. This was achieved through constitutional safeguards guaranteed by Article 370,” Mufti said in another tweet.

Mufti, who joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday from Awantipora and walked till Pampore in south Kashmir, said the present circumstances were completely different from Nehru’s time. “Today, history stands witness as RG (Rahul Gandhi) unfurled the same flag albeit under completely different circumstances at a time when J&K has been turned into a military garrison. Assurances given by Indian constitution have been demolished by BJP & is a complete betrayal,” said the PDP chief.

Also Read |Congress barb at Lal Chowk, and the square at crossroads of Valley history, ideologies

Mufti said the BJP had failed to address the Kashmir issue even as it claims to have resolved it by abrogating Jammu and Kashmir’s special status on August 5, 2019. “Despite these facts, the BJP claims to have resolved the Kashmir issue by the unconstitutional abrogation of Article 370. Not only have they failed to address the issue but also gifted 2,000 square km of our territory to China,” she added.

First published on: 29-01-2023 at 17:58 IST
