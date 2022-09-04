Easy to join and exit Congress, difficult to remain in it: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Days after Ghulam Nabi Azad left the Congress launching a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and the party’s leadership, the party’s leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Sunday “it is easy to join and leave the Congress” but “it is difficult to remain in the Congress”. He, however, did not name anyone.

Addressing the Congress’s ‘Mehangai Par Halla Bol’ rally here, Chowdhury also launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking the BJP to change its slogan “Modi hai to mumkin hai” to “Modi hai to mehangai hai.” He said Rahul Gandhi wants to dethrone the “mehangai ravan” from power.

Starting his speech, Chowdhury said he could see a poster saying “we want Rahul Gandhi as president”. He did not elaborate. The Congress has already announced the schedule for the election of its new president but Rahul Gandhi is said to be not keen to contest. A section of the leaders, however, are still hopeful of persuading him to change his mind.

Chowdhury said Rahul wants to unite the society but Modi is indulging in sabotage to break the society. “That is the difference. Rahulji says the BJP government helps only two people. BJP has become a party of hum do, hamare do…Under BJP Rule (Gautam) Adaani saab has become the third richest in the world…”

“Concluding my address, I want to say one small thing. It is easy to join the Congress. It is also easy to leave the Congress. Par Congress party main tike rehna sabse kathin hai (but remaining in the Congress is the most difficult),” he said, adding “friends come and go in life but life is also like a river”.

“It will keep flowing despite the obstacles…rocks. Congress is like a river..anybody can come and go..but the Congress party will keep flowing, taking everyone along and reaching its destination and fulfilling its responsibility,” he said.