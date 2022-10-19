Hashtag Politics | Congratulatory messages pour in for Kharge: ‘Quintessential organisation man’, ‘proud moment for Kannadigas’

With Mallikarjun Kharge sweeping the party’s presidential elections, party leaders from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah congratulated the veteran functionary as he became the first non-Gandhi president in more than two decades.

Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor who sprang a surprise by polling more than 1,000 votes in the elections was among the first people to congratulate Kharge. “It is a great honour & a huge responsibility to be President of @INCIndia & I wish @Kharge ji all success in that task. It was a privilege to have received the support of over a thousand colleagues,& to carry the hopes & aspirations of so many well-wishers of Congress across India.”

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi who is on his Bharat Jodo Yatra earlier in the day said at Adoni in Kurnool district that his role in the party was for “Kharge to decide” but later corrected himself to say that “whoever gets elected, that gentleman will decide”. At the time, the results were not yet out. Rahul said, “President is the supreme authority in the Congress and everyone reports to him. My role… I am very clear… Congress president will decide what my role is and how I will be deployed.”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted: “Congratulations to Shri @kharge ji on becoming the president of Indian National Congress. I am sure that your on-ground experience of political life will strengthen the ideology of the Indian National Congress.”

She added, “Under your leadership, the Congress will continue to fight for the protection of the Constitution and democracy.”

The party’s general secretary and communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh posted on Twitter, “Shri Mallikarjun Kharge @kharge has completed 50 years in electoral politics. He has distinguished himself as a legislator and Minister in the state and at the Centre. He is a shining symbol of social empowerment inspired by Nehru, Ambedkar, Indira Gandhi and Devaraj Urs.”

Adding that “Kharge’s victory in the Congress presidential election is a triumph for the forces who place ideological commitment over personal glory”, Ramesh said that “Kharge has always avoided flamboyance and has been the quintessential organisation man working in a self-effacing manner to advance the collective interests of the Congress party”.

News agency ANI quoted Congress leader Sachin Pilot as saying that the result was “a win of democracy”. The former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said, “I have faith his experience will benefit the party … 9,000 elected people elected the President, this was never done before by any party. Opposition must be nervous today,” he said.

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar tweeted: “My heartiest congratulations to the newly elected Congress Party President, Sri @Kharge. With his vast experience as a leader, I am sure he will add value and take the party to newer heights. A proud moment for us Kannadigas as Sri Kharge is quite attached to his grassroots.”

Saying it was a proud moment for all Kannadigas, Siddaramaiah said, “Heartiest congratulations to newly elected @INCIndia President Shri Mallikarjun @kharge. His experience, commitment & insights will drive Congress in the right direction.”

Sivaganga MP Karti P Chidambaram who was a key member of the Tharoor camp, tweeted, “1072” along with a smiley. This underlined how even those on the Thiruvananthapuram MP’s side were not expecting the level of support that he did.

Congratulating Tharoor for getting 1,072 votes, another crucial member of the Tharoor camp, Salman Anees Soz. said: “For those who understand Indian politics, our small team has done the impossible. This is a hugely positive result & I thank our voters.”

While Kharge is considered to be close to the Gandhis and has the backing of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) establishment, Tharoor pitched himself as the candidate of change and “tomorrow”.