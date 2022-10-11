With Cong veterans not keen to throw hat in ring, BJP gets head start in Bishnoi bastion

After a row over the selection of its delegates for the All India Congress Committee (AICC) presidential election, the Haryana Congress now seems to be struggling to find a candidate for the upcoming bypoll in the Adampur constituency – the stronghold of its erstwhile rebel leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, who is now with the ruling BJP. The Bishnoi family had not lost any election in Adampur in Hisar district since 1968.

The Adampur bypoll was necessitated when its sitting Congress MLA Bishnoi resigned and switched to the BJP, which has now fielded his son Bhavya Bishnoi for the November 3 bypoll on his insistence.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has maintained it would contest all 90 constituencies of Haryana in the 2024 Assembly polls, has nominated a BJP turncoat Satender Singh as its candidate in Adampur. The last date for filing nomination for the bypoll is October 17.

Sources said the Congress approached senior party leader Sampat Singh but he “refused” to contest from Adampur. Speaking to The Indian Express, Sampat said, “Yes, the party did approach me but I refused because I believe that there are more capable leaders than me who should be considered for the Adampur bypoll. I have my personal vote bank, then comes the party’s committed vote bank and then the candidate’s vote bank – all would surely make an impact and we unitedly shall be able to take on BJP’s candidate. But the party’s decision is supreme. It is learnt that the party high command will take the decision in a day or so.”

Asked about Bhavya Bishnoi’s prospects in the bypoll, Sampat said, “If Kuldeep Bishnoi was so sure about the constituency, why did he not contest himself? He brought his son forward because if he loses, then Kuldeep would not bear the brunt and he would have an excuse. It is right that Bishnoi family had been winning from Adampur for several years, but times change. He would definitely have a disadvantage because his son is contesting on a BJP ticket and there is a lot of simmering anger against BJP.”

Sources said the Congress was trying to get another veteran leader Jaiprakash enter the Adampur fray.

Jai Prakash had represented the Hisar Lok Sabha constituency thrice (2004-2009, 1996-1998, and 1989-1991). He had also served as a deputy Union minister in the Cabinet of former Prime Minister late Chandra Shekhar. He also represented the Kalayat Assembly constituency from 2014 to 2019.

The Congress claims that it has firmed up a “thorough strategy” for the bypoll. “Entire constituency has been divided in three zones. All 30 MLAs of Congress, 48 former MLAs and ex-MPs will reach Adampur to ensure the Congress candidate’s victory,” said the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Udai Bhan.

Despite the party candidate still not being finalised, the Congress has prepared a list of its star campaigners that include Bhan, Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, former PCC president Kumari Selja, Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala, ex-minister Capt Ajay Singh Yadav and senior MLA Kiran Choudhry.

Kiran Choudhry, a known detractor of Hooda, made it clear that a delay in selection of its Adampur candidate will hurt the party’s prospects. In a veiled attack on Hooda, she said the Congress could win the Adampur bypoll only if it shows a “united face”, adding that she was unaware of the party’s bypoll preparations.

“Earlier AICC used to discuss names of probable candidates but now only one person is taking all decisions. The constituency was earlier part of my husband late Surender Singh’s Bhiwani parliamentary constituency and his supporters are still attached with my family. If my party workers will get their due, Congress will surely win from Adampur,” she said.

Congress sources said the party was banking on finding a veteran leader as its candidate to break the Bishnoi family’s decades-long winning streak in Adampur. “If Congress succeeds in converting it into a battle between Congress and BJP-JJP coalition, Congress candidate would definitely win. But, if the battle remains between Congress candidate and Kuldeep Bishnoi’s son, we may not stand a chance in this bypoll,” a senior party leader told the Express.

While both Sampat and Jai Prakash are not keen to contest from Adampur, they however claim that they would fight if the party takes a final call about their candidature.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of an event in Karnal, Hooda said, “The party would soon declare its nominee for Adampur in a day or so.” He had earlier said that “Adampur has always been a stronghold of Congress party and not of Bishnoi clan”.