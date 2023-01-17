Cong says Rahul Gandhi to end Bharat Jodo Yatra with flag hoisting at party HQ, Lal Chowk ‘part of RSS agenda’

AICC in-charge of Jammu & Kashmir and party MP Rajni Patil said here Tuesday that Rahul Gandhi will hoist the Tricolour at the Congress headquarters in Srinagar on January 30, and not the Lal Chowk, saying unfurling it there was part of “the RSS agenda”.

“We do not believe in the agenda of the RSS to hoist the Tricolour at Lal Chowk, where it has already flown high,” Patil said when asked about the plan for Rahul to hoist the national flag on the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 30.

The main function to mark the culmination of the Yatra will be held at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Srinagar.

Patil was speaking to mediapersons after around 60 members of Ghulam Nabi Azad’s Democratic Azad Party (DAP), many of them its founding members, returned to the Congress fold Tuesday. Those who have left DAP include two-time former MLC Nizam-ud-Din Khatana and Gulzar Khatana, former vice-chairman of the Gujjar and Bakerwal Advisory Board.

“Hum jaldi hi Azad sahib ko azad kar denge (we will soon ‘free’ Ghulam Nabi Azad of his party),” Patil said, adding that more people from the DAP will join the Congress in Srinagar.

The latest departures from the DAP come ahead of Azad’s meeting with the Election Commission for registration of his party name.

Earlier, Azad had expelled three senior leaders – former deputy chief minister Tara Chand, former minister Dr Manohal Lal Sharma and former MLA Balwan Singh – leading to the departure of nearly 126 of their supporters.

Giving details of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will enter Jammu on January 19, Patil said the march will have a night halt there.

Veteran politicians like former chief minister Farooq Abdullah and ex-minister Choudhary Lal Singh have announced they will join the Yatra at Lakhanpur next week. Omar Abdullah is expected to join the Yatra in Kashmir, while CPI(M) leader M Y Tarigami, Muzaffar Shah of the Awami National Conference and Shiv Sena leaders would be participating at different places.

Patil said that ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti has said she wants to join along with her mother and daughter, but it is not clear where the three would do so.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who is arriving Jammu on a three-day visit, will be among the participants, a statement by the Uddhav Thackeray Sena said.

The Congress had written a letter to 21 parties inviting them to join the Yatra at the culmination in Srinagar.

Patil said that the SKICC event to mark the Yatra’s end will be attended by top leaders from the country as well as from abroad.