Cong presidential poll: UP unit denies ‘irregularities’, says Tharoor men ‘outsiders’, ‘got confused’

THE Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress found itself under the microscope in the final lap of the Mallikarjun Kharge vs Shashi Tharoor contest.

In a letter written on the eve of the result, Tharoor’s election agent Salman Soz accused that the election in UP to pick the next president of the Congress saw “extremely serious irregularities”.

In the four-page letter to Madhusudan Mistry, who oversaw the election, Soz alleged “use of unofficial seals for ballot boxes”, “presence of unofficial persons in polling booths”, “voting malpractice”, “no polling summary sheet”. “As you can see, the facts are damning and the election process in UP is devoid of credibility and integrity,” he wrote.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Rameshwar Lal Dudi, who was the Pradesh Returning Officer for the election in UP, said it was a minor disagreement. “The allegations were levelled, and Madhusudan Mistryji clarified, and Shashi Tharoorji also accepted it. The election was peaceful and very fair. There is no question of any irregularity.”

The letter also named several UP Congress leaders for allegedly being involved in the malpractices, including Omveer Yadav. Noting that Yadav was Kharge’s proposer, the letter questioned his presence inside the polling booth, against the rules.

“Your office didn’t indicate anywhere that there would be additional people in the polling booth and there was no process intimiated to us by which such persons could be allowed to sit inside the polling area,” read the letter.

Yadav told The Indian Express “the election was very fair and honest”. “The biggest thing is that the polling agents representing Tharoorji had given in writing that they were satisfied with the election process. There is no issue. Tharoorji is our leader, and so is Khargeji. Some people are spreading such rumours to harm the party,” he said.

A senior Congress leader said that the polling agents appointed by the Tharoor camp were not from UP, and that led to the confusion. “His polling agents were all from other states. They failed to understand things here,” said the leader.

He also asked how the letter got leaked. “Because they sensed they were losing, they leaked the letter. It was the doing of the Tharoor team, and not Tharoorji himself,” the leader said.

After Mistry Wednesday asked how the letter reached the press and that “it should have come to us”, Soz tweeted, “In light of complaints from our UP team yesterday, we wrote to the INC’s CEA (Congress Central Election Authority) immediately, a standard practice. Subsequent discussions with the CEA have assured us of a fair inquiry. We have agreed for the counting to continue and our team looks forward to the results.”

Tharoor also posted on Twitter saying, “It was unfortunate that a strictly internal letter to the CEA was leaked to the media. I hope this clarification by Salman Soz ends an unnecessary controversy. This election was meant to strengthen the INC, not to divide it. Let’s move on.”