Cong MLA U T Khader: ‘BJP govt policy seems to be to allow maximum polarisation… Cong is not quiet, it raises issues when needed’

The Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Karnataka Assembly, U T Khader, is a four-time MLA from Mangalore, located in the communally polarised Mangaluru region, where tensions have been running high on issues such as hijab. One of the most vocal Congress leaders on issues concerning the Muslim community, Khader, 52, spoke to The Indian Express on the hijab row, whether it could have been resolved, and the BJP government’s role. Excerpts from an interview:

There are reports suggesting that 15% of the nearly 900 Muslim women students in Mangalore University degree colleges have left this academic year after the university decided to ban the hijab based on the Karnataka High Court order of March 2021.

The actual facts are still not known. If some students have left, they would have joined some other college and we do not know how many have left and where they have gone… A few of the students in colleges where the rules suddenly changed have taken transfer certificates and joined other colleges where the rule is not enforced. They are facing problems because they missed classes, there is shortage of attendance (issues), and some could not write exams. But we do not know exactly how many may have stayed away from education due to the issue. In villages, some parents are of the view that their wards should avoid this problem in the degree colleges and have advised their children to take up other courses.

While the hijab controversy blew up at the Udupi Government Junior College in December 2021, there have been issues earlier in other colleges in the region. It was often settled at the college level. Do you think the Udupi Junior College issue could have been handled the same way?

This issue happened in many places… It was solved and all the parents said the students must follow the rules. It went to St Agnes also. Parents intervened and a solution was reached… The Udupi issue could have also been cleared by the parents, students and management. Some external forces interfered and saw to it that a problem was created. Some communal forces in the Udupi Junior College wanted this (wearing of the hijab) and some other communal forces in MGM and Bhandarkar colleges where the hijab was allowed took advantage (of this). The two communal forces used the issue for their own benefit.

What do you think of the Karnataka government’s role? Some feel it used the issue to push a political agenda.

The government has handed over the state and society to communal forces. They are sitting quietly and watching all the commotion. They allow issues to fester and interfere only after there is a controversy. They do not take clear-cut decisions… Even in the hijab issue, the wearing of saffron shawls by some students as a counter (in colleges where the hijab was allowed) was permitted by the state…

Several months after the hijab issue settled down following the HC order, there were a series of communal murders in the Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada region. Some people say this was a consequence of tensions built up during the hijab controversy.

Yes…other issues with communal agenda were also brought up, like (sale of only) jhatka meat and no Muslim shops at temple festivals. When questions were raised over this, they started blaming the hijab issue.

How serious a problem is religious fundamentalism in the Mangaluru region? Is long-term peaceful co-existence possible?

The fundamentalists on both sides want to show that they are more aggressive and vocal for the community. They do not realise that their actions have a negative impact on their own communities… When fundamentalists act against the Constitution and society, it is the government that has to take action. The problem is that the government keeps quiet and enjoys the situation. In the azaan issue and the use of loudspeakers (at temples and mosques), they could have issued orders right at the beginning instead of allowing it to create a controversy for 10 to 15 days. The government policy seems to be to allow maximum polarisation to happen.

You have been talking of the disparity in government handling of the three communal murders that occurred in the Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada region in July.

The actions of the CM and Home Minister clearly show that they are controlled by other organisations. Three incidents took place in Mangaluru. The CM visits the house of one victim and not the nearby house of another. In granting compensation, the government gave to one family and not to others. Only one case has been given to the NIA for investigation. This clearly shows that the government has one policy for the minorities, and another for their party workers.

The BJP has gained from this communal polarisation in Dakshina Kannada in the past too. What is different this time?

The BJP is trying to hide its mis-administration by diverting the attention of the people… Most voters do not like the kind of issues being brought to the foreground by the BJP. The majority are secular and people of all communities are fed up with this government. In the next election, the people will think about the last five years and the benefits they have had, and none of these things supported by the BJP have benefits. Despite all their efforts to divide society, people are still living together. They do business together.

But do you think at election time, all these concerns are subsumed once Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins campaigning. There was a large crowd for his recent visit to Mangaluru as well.

It is true that some sections of society, especially the young, still believe that PM Modi can bring some change. But I am sure this will also change… If 100 youngsters were vocal about the PM earlier, only 25 are vocal now. The ones who are vocal are still in a hangover. When the PM comes to any place, people will gather. In the recent event, for the first time in history, the local tehsildar was issued a letter that he should ensure a large gathering. More than 1000 buses were booked, all banks were asked to bring their beneficiaries, every RTO and police unit had to attend… They struggled to get people.

What is your expectation from Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra which will enter Karnataka at the end of September?

Bharat Jodo Yatra will provide momentum to the party in Karnataka. People understand its intention… This country is about unity in diversity but wherever there is the BJP, they create divisions, not only between religions but every caste and community.

In the coastal region, the Congress has a challenger in the SDPI (Social Democratic Party of India), which seems to be taking some of its minority votes.

The SDPI’s support is mostly hyped. Nearly 90 per cent of the community is not allied with the SDPI… Some recent incidents have made people realise that the SDPI can pose a problem for the community and benefit the BJP. The latter highlights the activities of the SDPI and consolidates its votes through polarisation. Youth belonging to minority communities have come to realise that if they want to live peacefully, we cannot have a revengeful society… Local elections (where the SDPI won seats in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi) are different from MLA elections. These are fought on the basis of community, friendship, relations, and local issues. Since there are no alternatives like the Janata Dal and the Muslim League, which were present earlier, the SDPI wins seats in local polls.

Many accuse the Congress of avoiding taking a stand on minority issues. Would this not hurt your party among the minorities?

The party president (D K Shivakumar) has spoken out, the CLP leader (Siddaramaiah) has spoken, we leaders have spoken. If everyone is speaking, then too there is a problem. Our statements become news and the real issues are forgotten… So they (the leaders) have said don’t talk unnecessarily, and if there is an issue, we will talk. When an issue is in court, not much can be talked about it.

Ultimately, talking is not what is important. (AIMIM leader Asaduddin) Owaisi or anyone else can talk about anything, but how much does it benefit the community? Zero… The Congress has decided that we will act in the interest of justice, in line with the Constitution, and that our actions should not have a negative impact everywhere.