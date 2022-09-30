Cong leadership sends clear signal as Kharge stands for top post vs Tharoor

Setting up a contest to decide a new Congress president after a gap of 22 years, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor Friday filed their nomination papers for the election on October 17. With the deadline ending for filing nominations, their move also confirmed the elevation of a non-Gandhi family member to the top post after nearly two-and-a-half decades.

With almost the entire top brass of the AICC rallying behind him, Kharge emerged as the unofficial establishment candidate and Tharoor the challenger. The third candidate in the fray is former Jharkhand minister K N Tripathi. With around 9,100 PCC delegates eligible to cast their votes, the counting will be held on October 19.

As expected, Digvijaya Singh, who had collected his nomination forms Thursday, opted out and signed on Kharge’s papers. Kharge’s candidature was also proposed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, who had opted out of the race.

Kharge’s proposers also included CWC members and AICC office bearers, including Ambika Soni, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Ajay Maken, Tariq Anwar, Salman Khurshid, Deepender Hooda, Pramod Tiwari, PL Punia, Avinash Pande and Rajeev Shukla. Adding to them were senior leaders of the G-23, such as Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari and Prithviraj Chavan.

In all, Kharge filed 14 sets of nomination papers with ten separate proposers listed in each. The line-up was a clear indication that the Karnataka veteran’s candidature had the tacit approval of the party high command, although party chief Sonia Gandhi had conveyed to Tharoor that the leadership would remain neutral in the race.

Kharge emerged as the consensus establishment choice Thursday night after Gehlot, who was the original choice of the Gandhis, bowed out in the wake of the virtual revolt by MLAs in his camp last weekend over the possibility of him being replaced as Chief Minister.

The Indian Express had reported Thursday that the possible candidature of Digvijaya Singh, who did not file in nomination papers after stating that he would do so, was seen as a smokescreen to get Gehlot to fall in line. Even so, sources said, several Congress leaders had over the last two days conveyed to the leadership that Singh was a “polarising figure” and cannot be elevated to the top post.

The second choice of the Gandhis was Mukul Wasnik but it is learnt that he was not keen to throw his hat in the ring. Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath, too, had conveyed a similar line to the leadership.

The choice then narrowed down to 80-year-old Kharge, a staunch loyalist of the Gandhi family and seen as a safe bet to ensure continuity. The added advantage, sources said, was his “humble background” and Dalit identity.

The hope is that Kharge, who is seen as a “docile” figure, would not assert himself and create friction with the Congress experimenting with separation of power from the Gandhi family for the first time since 1991.

Sonia Gandhi was not in politics when P V Narasimha Rao and Sitaram Kesri, who was the last non-Gandhi Congress president, were at the helm from 1991 to 1998. Kesri held the post from 1996 before Sonia Gandhi took over two years later.

The last contest for the party president’s post was held in 2000 when the late Jitendra Prasada contested unsuccessfully against Sonia who later handed over the mantle to Rahul Gandhi in 2017. Rahul stepped down in 2019 after the Lok Sabha debacle and Sonia returned as interim president.

“I was encouraged by all leaders, party workers and delegates from key states to contest. I thank those who were present by my side at the time of filing the nomination papers. I have always been fighting this battle and I am keen to fight more to uphold the ideals of the Congress party with which I have been associated since my childhood,” Kharge said.

Later, Tharoor tweeted that he spoke to Kharge “to wish him the best” in the election. “He recalled when I first met him in Bangalore during my UN days, when he was Home Minister. We worked well together in the Lok Sabha & he was gracious as ever in wishing me luck,” he tweeted.

On Friday, Tharoor was the first to file the nomination papers, reaching the AICC headquarters at 24, Akbar Road, around 12.30 pm after offering prayers at Rajghat and Veer Bhumi, the memorial for Rajiv Gandhi.

His supporters created a festive atmosphere of sorts, shouting slogans and beating drum beats, as the 66-year-old MP from Thiruvananthapuram filed five sets of nomination papers in all. His proposers were from 12 states, including four MPs — Karti Chidambaram, Pradyut Borodoloi, M K Raghavan and Mohammed Jawed — and party veteran Mohsina Kidwai.

Speaking to reporters later, Tharoor appeared unruffled by the backing of the AICC top brass to Kharge but did take potshots at them. He called Kharge the “Bhishma Pitamah” of the party but at the same time, described him as a candidate of continuity. He framed the contest between him and Kharge as a choice between change, which he represented, and continuation of status quo and business as usual.

Addressing a press conference after the nomination process was over, the party’s central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry said, “None of the three is the official candidate of the party. They have all filed nominations on their own. The Congress president has made it clear that she will stay neutral in this election and it is not correct if anyone claims to have her blessings.”

Mistry reiterated that no member of the Gandhi family has endorsed any candidate, and that the PCCs also cannot “officially” call meetings to endorse any candidate.

He said the election authority will give postal ballots to those who are participating in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and wish to vote.