Colleagues-turned-rivals, Goa minister & Opposition leader cross swords

The Goa government’s decision to issue show-cause notices to two hotels in which Leader of the Opposition Michael Lobo has a stake has turned into a political hot potato. The state administration has alleged that the two premises violated permissions granted by the North Goa Planning and Development Authority (NGPDA) and the Congress leader claiming that he was being targeted. Leading the charge against Lobo is his former ministerial colleague and Town and Country Planning (TCP) minister Vishwajit Rane.

Lobo was earlier with the BJP and was a member of the Pramod Sawant Cabinet. He was the only Cabinet minister to join the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections earlier this year. The Opposition leader, whose wife Delilah is now the Congress MLA from Siolim, is considered to be a political heavyweight from north Goa’s Bardez taluka. He is a three-time MLA from Calangute and an influential figure in the taluka where popular beaches such as Baga, Calangute, Candolim and Anjuna are located. This area has been a thriving tourist spot for decades, with several hotels, restaurants and places for tourist activities.

But Rane dismissed his former Cabinet colleague’s claim. “This is not a witch hunt,” he said on Friday. “Anyone, however big they are, whether it is Mika Singh or anyone else, action will be taken against violators.”

Singh who is a singer also received a show-cause notice on Thursday for a property being constructed. The Anjuna village panchayat’s notice to him alleged violations of Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) norms. A complaint against the construction was also made to the TCP department.

Rane, who also holds the health, forests, and women and child development portfolios, is perceived to be the second-most powerful person in the government after Sawant. Rane was in the running for the top post before BJP’s central leadership decided to give Sawant another term at the helm of the state. Though the minister has so far refrained from naming Lobo, he mentioned hotels Baga Deck and Nazri Resort — in which the Opposition leader is a partner — during an interaction with the media on Thursday. He told reporters, “We have issued a show-cause notice for demolition. It is a fit case for demolition … These are the people who give gyaan (preach to) the people of Goa. It will be my endeavour to ensure the demolition takes place in my tenure. People who have been in power have misused power for personal gains.”

Continuing the attack on Lobo on Friday, Rane said, “You need to go into history from 15 years ago. Such wealth is not amassed overnight.”

Earlier, Rane and Lobo sparred over the TCP department’s decision to suspend the outline development plans. Rane had said that the plans of Parra-Arpora-Nagoa, Calangute-Candolim (all in Bardez) and Vasco (south Goa) would be reviewed because of “discrepancies”.

Lobo initially said the department’s decision to review the plans was not necessary and added that the plans cannot be undone each time a new minister takes over. He said that three ministers had presided over the department in the last five years and they were all either BJP MLAs or those supporting the government.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“What sort of example are you trying to set?” Lobo asked, refuting allegations that he had changed land use in the area while he was a minister. “People have built homes, hotels and now one minister comes and says, ‘This is wrong, I will revoke it’. What is the meaning of this? We will write to the CM that investors who have come to Goa are very scared. They don’t know what to do. Nobody wants to come to Goa and have a fight with the government. The same BJP government has done the plan and this minister wants to undo it and do it himself.”

Rane responded by saying that “anything can be opened at any time if it is wrong and illegal”. He added, “We want the business sentiment. We want people to invest in Goa. Anyone who has got their rightful things will continue to do business in Goa. But if anyone has taken tenanted land, converted a non-development slope, or converted Khazan lands … these should not happen. Who has partnered with people coming from north India and Delhi? Who are these 30-40 per cent partners? All this will come out in the report I will table in the Assembly.”

On Thursday, asked by reporters about the action taken against Lobo, Rane replied, “Who is he? I can’t remember.” Lobo responded by saying, “That is his style of speaking … I cannot speak in that language.”

On Friday, Lobo said he had not yet received the show-cause notices and would reply to them when he did. He claimed that his party colleagues were behind him, and added that the properties facing scrutiny had been built in 2007. “In a healthy democracy, the Opposition should not be targeted like this. That is why the CM needs to step in,” the Opposition leader said.

Sawant has said he will go through what has transpired between Rane and Lobo, and intervene.