CM Stalin interview: ‘Arrival of new people in politics happened many times, Tamil Nadu also knows they disappeared’

M K Stalin wants the Tamil Nadu election to be about governance, not spectacle. As the Chief Minister and DMK president, he argues that his first term has given the state a model that combines welfare with economic growth – a formula that he calls the “Dravidian model”.

Stalin, 73, is spearheading the DMK-led alliance’s campaign in the April 23 state Assembly elections, hoping to clinch his second term. In an interview with The Indian Express, Stalin speaks on a range of issues related to the polls, his government and its performance, and his political rivals. Excerpts:

Advertisement

* Looking back at the last five years, what is the one thing under the DMK government that is unmistakably “Stalin” and not merely a continuation of the Dravidian tradition?

All the governments that existed until now were called by the names of those leaders such as Kamaraj rule, Anna rule, Kalaignar rule, MGR rule, Jayalalithaa rule. Or they were identified as the Congress rule, DMK rule, AIADMK rule. For the first time in state history, only now has a government identified itself on the basis of its policy. I declared it as a “Dravidian model” government. This is not the government of a party, nor the personal government of Stalin, but the government of the great Dravidian policy.

* How would you define this “Dravidian model” to someone outside Tamil Nadu?

As the content of the Dravidian model, I say, “everything for everyone”. I have explained it as growth of all sectors, all districts, all people, all communities.

I will describe it taking only the industrial sector. Not only particular industries, all industries must grow. Not only large industries, small, tiny and medium industries must also grow. Not only in big cities, they must arise in all towns. We also pay attention to how many people these companies give jobs to, how many people of that locality they give jobs to, and in particular how much work they give to women. This is total growth. This is “everything for everyone”.

Advertisement

* Many of your flagship schemes are built around dignity in everyday life…

The government should not remain shut within Fort St George, the Secretariat, and the Assembly. It must be useful to every family. We think that it must reach every individual. I keep saying there will not be even one person who does not benefit from our schemes.

* Tamil Nadu’s factories, especially in textiles, electronics and other assembly-line industries, depend heavily on women workers. Why do you think that is the case?

Tamil Nadu is a state that has attained awareness. It was the Justice Party government that gave voting rights in 1921 to women. Schools and colleges were created more for them. Because of that, they received education in greater measure. They came to high positions. Today, women’s social participation has become high. It is in Tamil Nadu that there are the highest number of women workers in India. Schemes such as free bus travel for women, the Pudhumai Penn scheme, Thozhi hostels, and self-help groups are developing women into important persons in education, knowledge, and entrepreneurial efforts. All these are making them function excellently in all sectors.

* The AIADMK or BJP, Edappadi K Palaniswami or Narendra Modi – none of them are strangers to you. But what do you make of the new phenomenon of Vijay and his TVK?

The arrival of new people in politics has happened many times. Tamil Nadu also knows that they have disappeared.

* Where do you think the state has moved forward in these five years?

In the last financial year, Tamil Nadu recorded economic growth of 11.19%, against India’s 6.5% in 2024-25. This is Tamil Nadu’s success. It is the Union government that says this, not us. In NITI Aayog’s Sustainable Development Goals index, Tamil Nadu ranks second with 78.8 points. In the Union government’s Social Progress Index, it ranks first among large states with 63.33 points. Higher education enrolment has risen to 47%, compared with India’s 28.4%. Those below the poverty line are 1.43%, against India’s 11.2%. Tamil Nadu rose from last in 2018 to first in the 2022 Startup Rankings, and tops the Export Preparedness Index with 80.89 points. Irrigated area and food production have increased. Foreign direct investment rose from $2,169 million two years ago to $3,681 million. Tamil Nadu leads in exports of electronics, textiles and leather goods, ranks second in engineering machinery, and merchandise exports have doubled.

* What do you think the youth in Tamil Nadu now seek from politics that your generation did not ask for?

In our generation, interest in the Tamil language, the rights of the Tamil people, and self-respect principles were what attracted the youth. As the next stage of this, today’s youth expect education, employment, and infrastructure facilities.

What we spoke about in our time was social reform. The expectation of today’s youth is social development.

* In an age of reels, clipped speeches and algorithmic politics, can Dravidian politics survive as thought, and not just as branding?

This must be seen as a change in media forms. They say even very deep ideas in a simple and brief manner. This should not be reduced and seen merely as an entertainment feature. Reels are there that provoke various kinds of views and thoughts among the general public. In such a situation, we too must capture this medium and spread our views.

It is increasingly happening that only the most important point in a full-length speech is cut and spread. At times, lies are spread on social media. That alone must be stopped.

* Your government has reached out to women voters through various schemes. Do you see this as electoral gratitude, or a deeper reordering of power within the Tamil household?

Free bus travel for women has increased women’s social participation. More than the fact that they save Rs 800 to Rs 1,200 every month, women coming to work has also increased. Through this, women’s labour power has increased. The women’s entitlement amount (under Magalir Urimai Thogai) has been set up not only as economic assistance, but as something that instils self-confidence in them. In truth, this has been an upward growth that has taken place in Tamil Nadu’s family.

* If you had to name one decision that cost you politically but felt morally right, what would it be? And one decision that may have helped you politically, but still troubles you?

It was said that because of the free bus travel for women, the transport department would face great difficulty. But I was firm that this scheme must be implemented. I signed it on the very day I assumed office as Chief Minister.

Because of the financial situation, many schemes could not be implemented. Because of the pressure from the Union government, there is a situation in which it is not possible to function freely. The Union government is refusing to give the funds it must give to Tamil Nadu. I see only this as the main pressure.

* When history writes a single paragraph on your first term, what do you want it to say?

It is enough if the future society says: He brought innumerable schemes, during his time Tamil Nadu grew in all sectors, I benefited from the breakfast scheme he gave, I received Rs 1,000 every month under the Pudhumai Penn scheme he provided, I grew because I was trained through the Naan Mudhalvan scheme.