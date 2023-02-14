scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Ex-CJI Gogoi in RS: Zero questions, no private member Bill, ‘poor’ attendance

Like in the case of newly-appointed Governor Justice (retd) Nazeer, Oppn had also targeted Gogoi when he was nominated to Rajya Sabha

Former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, who headed the Ayodhya Bench, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on March 19, 2020, four months after his retirement.
The appointment of former Supreme Court judge Abdul Nazeer, who was part of the five-judge Constitution Bench that delivered the Ayodhya verdict, as the Andhra Pradesh Governor has drawn sharp criticism from the Opposition, including the Congress, which said such appointments were a “great diminution and a great threat to the independence of judiciary”.

Similar scenes had played out when former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, who headed the Ayodhya Bench, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on March 19, 2020, four months after his retirement, with the Opposition targeting him.

When Gogoi was taking oath as a Rajya Sabha member, there was uproar in the Upper House amid the chants of “shame” by the Opposition members. At the time, his nomination had also drawn flak from some ex-Supreme Court judges.

Read |SC judge to Andhra Pradesh Governor: S Abdul Nazeer was part of Ayodhya, triple talaq cases

Gogoi’s parliamentary track record as per the official Rajya Sabha portal shows that he has asked zero questions so far. He has also not introduced any private member Bill. The “My Participation” section — where the audio and video clips can be viewed — of the MP’s record on the portal says “no records found”.

He is part of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, the portal notes.

Gogoi’s attendance in the Rajya Sabha stands at just 30 per cent, as per the PRS Legislative Research. However, it is to be noted that attendance in Parliament is recorded through an attendance register that the MP has to sign. So, in theory, an MP might have attended a session without having signed the register on any day.

Session Dates Total Sittings Sittings attended
Budget Session 2020 31/1/2020 to 3/04/20 34 2
Budget Session 2021 29/1/2021 to 25/3/21 33 1
Monsoon Session 2021 19/7/2021 to 11/8/21 17 1
Winter Session 2021 29/11/2021to 22/12/21 18 7
Budget Session 2022 31/1/2022 to 8/4/22 29 7
Monsoon Session 2022 18/7/2022 to 8/8/22 16 6
Winter Session 2022 7/12/22 to 23/12/22 13 7
Budget Session (Current) 31/1/2023 to 13/2/23; will reconvene on 13/3/23. 27 6

First published on: 14-02-2023 at 21:16 IST
Love Again trailer: Heartbroken Priyanka Chopra navigates grief as she struggles with falling in love a second time, Nick Jonas features in hilarious cameo

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
Best of Express
Must Read
Buzzing Now
