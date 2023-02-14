Ex-CJI Gogoi in RS: Zero questions, no private member Bill, ‘poor’ attendance

The appointment of former Supreme Court judge Abdul Nazeer, who was part of the five-judge Constitution Bench that delivered the Ayodhya verdict, as the Andhra Pradesh Governor has drawn sharp criticism from the Opposition, including the Congress, which said such appointments were a “great diminution and a great threat to the independence of judiciary”.

Similar scenes had played out when former Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, who headed the Ayodhya Bench, was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on March 19, 2020, four months after his retirement, with the Opposition targeting him.

When Gogoi was taking oath as a Rajya Sabha member, there was uproar in the Upper House amid the chants of “shame” by the Opposition members. At the time, his nomination had also drawn flak from some ex-Supreme Court judges.

Gogoi’s parliamentary track record as per the official Rajya Sabha portal shows that he has asked zero questions so far. He has also not introduced any private member Bill. The “My Participation” section — where the audio and video clips can be viewed — of the MP’s record on the portal says “no records found”.

He is part of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, the portal notes.

Gogoi’s attendance in the Rajya Sabha stands at just 30 per cent, as per the PRS Legislative Research. However, it is to be noted that attendance in Parliament is recorded through an attendance register that the MP has to sign. So, in theory, an MP might have attended a session without having signed the register on any day.