Citing Tamilisai’s ‘plight’, DMK mouthpiece warns Governors of all states

Days after Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said that she was facing trouble reaching out to the people, and that among others she wasn’t even given the chance to unfurl the Tricolour or deliver a speech on Republic Day, DMK mouthpiece ‘Murasoli’ on Monday published a column reminding all Governors that they should not go “too far” beyond their constitutional limits, or they will risk being treated the same way.

In its popular column “Silanthi” (meaning spider), the newspaper said the fate of Governors of other states would be the same as that of Soundararajan if they tried to interfere in policies and welfare programmes of the respective elected state governments.

It said that no state government can let Governors appointed by the Centre to try and block or disrupt state policies and programmes when the elected state government has a well-oiled democratic system for planning and execution through a system involving elected representatives, bureaucrats and experts.

“To keep the people and their interests from being hurt by the fight between the state government and the Governor, some state governments may be trying to find a middle ground for greater good. But if Governors keep getting in the way most of the time, they will end up in the same situation as Governor Soundararajan. So all self-styled Governors should realise this sooner than later,” the newspaper said.

The column, titled “Tamilisai’s was not a mere statement, but a lesson for some Governors to correct themselves”, said Soundararajan could have avoided having to lament her fate if she had put some thought into what had led to this crisis. “Instead of working as agents for the party (BJP) that runs the Union government, Governors should work with the state government for the good of people,” it said.

The column said, “It is good for all Governors, including the Tamil Nadu Governor, who go against their constitutional limits to dominate and control the state governments, to remember that their fate will not be different from the Telangana Governor’s.”

The column in Murasoli comes in the wake of a constant tussle between Tamil Nadu government and the state’s Governor, R N Ravi, over delays in clearing some crucial policy matters of the state government. Ravi has also been critical of DMK’s demand to exempt the state from NEET, its strong opposition to the new education policy being rolled out by the Centre, and the two-language policy of the state that excludes Hindi.

Last week, Soundararajan had said, “How a woman Governor was treated will go down in the history of Telangana.”

She spoke of the many problems and obstacles she faces as a Governor. Among others, she cited an incident in which the state government had denied her a chopper for a trip. She said that when she wanted to go to Samakka Sarakka Jatra, a festival for tribal Goddesses, the state government forced her to take an 8-hour-long road trip by not responding to her request for a helicopter until the last minute.