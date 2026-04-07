Three sons, a legacy each: High stakes in Kerala’s Christian belt

In Central Kerala, the contests in the upcoming Assembly polls involving regional Christian parties seem to have crystallised into an electoral battle between three sons – contesting three different seats – who are seeking a mandate to carry forward the legacy inherited from their illustrious fathers.

The latest entrant into this contest is Apu John Joseph, son of veteran Kerala Congress (Joseph) leader P J Joseph, who is now a legislator from Thodupuzha in Idukki. Joseph had won 10 elections from the seat, where his son Apu is now seeking a mandate. The KC (J) is an ally of the Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). Apu took the plunge after Joseph decided to step away from electoral politics.

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With Kerala Congress (Joseph) contesting from some seats in the April 9 elections, Apu’s victory will help consolidate his position in the party that he inherited from his father.

In neighbouring Pala, Jose K Mani, chairman of Kerala Congress (M), is trying his luck for the third time in the seat which was held by his father K M Mani for five decades until his death in 2019. Now a Rajya Sabha member, Jose is attempting to reclaim his father’s turf. His party is currently aligned with the ruling CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF).

Another scion of a Kerala Congress splinter outfit, Anoop Jacob, chairman of Kerala Congress (Jacob), is in the fray from his home turf Piravom in Ernakulam for the fourth consecutive time. Anoop inherited his father T M Jacob’s legacy in 2012 after the latter died while serving as a minister in the UDF government. T M Jacob had won the seat in every election from 1991 to 2011.

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The Kerala Congress (Jacob) is an UDF ally. Anoop is the only legislator contesting from his party as the Congress has allotted only a single seat for it. Hence, victory is essential for Anoop to keep his party afloat in state politics.

While the other two Kerala Congress leaders are Catholic, Anoop belongs to the Jacobite Church, which is also a prominent Christian denomination in the state. Since all constituent parties typically get representation in the Cabinet, the USP of these regional Christian satraps is that they are almost certain to become ministers if their respective fronts come to power.

‘Do-or-die’ for Jose

Among the three Kerala Congress outfit leaders, this election may be a “now-or-never” fight for Jose. He is up against UDF ally Mani C Kappan, who won the seat in the 2019 bypoll and retained it in 2021. Kappan, who was with the LDF in 2019, switched to the UDF camp in 2011. Later, he floated the Kerala Democratic Party after quitting the NCP.

Following Jose’s defeat in 2021, the KC (M) had to nominate another legislator, Roshi M Augustine, to the LDF Cabinet. Roshi, who represents Idukki, has since strengthened his position within the party. A victory in 2026 is therefore crucial for Jose, not just to reclaim his father’s legacy but also for his political survival.

Jose is also facing BJP candidate Shone George, son of former Kerala Congress (M) leader P C George. The George family has joined the BJP, with Shone now serving as one of the party’s state vice-presidents. This is the first time the BJP has fielded a Christian candidate in Pala, considered the heartland of the Catholic community.

When the BJP fielded Hindu candidates in the region in the past, it managed to consolidate a section of Hindu votes — its best performance coming in 2016, when senior leader N Hari secured 17.76% of the vote. This time, how the Hindu vote splits among three Christian candidates could prove decisive for Jose’s prospects. After his 2021 defeat, the CPI(M) accommodated Jose in the Rajya Sabha by conceding a seat to his party.

Although Jose lost Pala in 2021, his party had helped the CPI(M) to win from several UDF bastions in Christian belts across Central Kerala.

“It is the blood of Mani that flows through the veins of Pala. It is my soil and my home. I am the inheritor of that soil,” Jose said, pitching the theme of “Mani’s Pala” in a bid to reclaim the seat.

Shone, meanwhile, has raised youth concerns over various issues, including migration. “We are debating about people — how the next generation can live in Pala with self-respect. Due to youth migration, Pala is turning into an old-age home. Winning Pala is important because it will expose the rivals’ allegation that the BJP is a communal party,” he said.

Shone and the BJP have also sought to allay concerns within the Christian community over the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment (FCRA), which has recently created friction between the party and sections of Church leadership.

Importance of Christian outfits

Regional Kerala Congress parties have historically played a crucial role in shaping Christian politics in Central Kerala, acting as a bridge between the community and the UDF as well as the LDF. Their politics has largely revolved around agrarian issues, especially rubber prices. However, their bargaining power has weakened following the exit of veteran leaders and large-scale migration of Christian youth.

Their traditional vote base also appears to be under pressure amid the BJP’s increasing outreach to Christians. Of late, the move by some Church heads to establish direct links with the CPI(M) and the Congress has also shrunk the relevance of the regional Christian parties.