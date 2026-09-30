Chirag Paswan ko gussa kyon aata hai: Behind his attacks on Bihar government

Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan’s increasingly pointed criticism of the functioning of the BJP-led NDA government in Bihar over law and order appears to be part of a larger political strategy rather than just a series of off-the-cuff remarks.

The LJP (RV), the sixth-largest ally of the BJP-led NDA at the Centre with five MPs, is seeking to remind the BJP that allies are expected to “support, not submit”.

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Paswan recently said he felt “ashamed to be part of the Bihar NDA government”, arguing that “women no longer feel safe stepping out of their homes”. His remarks came after sexual assault incidents in Jamui and Samastipur landed the Samrat Choudhary-led government in a spot.

A senior LJP (RV) leader said the party had several outstanding demands which have remained unfulfilled even after nine months of the NDA government’s return to power in the state.

Among them, the leader said, were the recruitment of chowkidars and dafadars, posts traditionally sought by Paswan youths, as well as the installation of a statue of party founder, late Ram Vilas Paswan, and the naming of a major road in Patna after him.

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“Among smaller NDA allies, we have to stay vocal because we represent our voters. We must have a way in the government as we have 19 MLAs. When incidents like Jamui happen, we must speak up to force course correction,” the leader, seen as close to Chirag, said.

Eye on UP polls

The LJP (RV)’s assertiveness in Bihar is also linked to Chirag’s larger political ambitions beyond the state.

The party is preparing to expand its organisational and electoral presence in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections. A senior party leader said the organisation was laying the groundwork to contest a “sizeable number” of seats in UP, particularly in Purvanchal and adjoining areas.

Chirag’s recent rally in Prayagraj was part of this outreach, the leader added.

“We have been preparing for the Uttar Pradesh elections for the last two years. The party is trying to address various issues, especially those concerning youth, through our outreach programme ‘Youth Bole Toh’,” LJP (RV) national spokesperson Vinit Singh told The Indian Express.

On a possible alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Singh said: “When the time comes, the top leadership will take a call on it.”

For Chirag, maintaining an independent political profile within the NDA also gives the party greater room to negotiate its electoral role in states where the BJP may need allies.

Rebellion to leverage

Dissent has been central to Chirag’s political identity since the demise of his father, Ram Vilas Paswan, in 2020 and the subsequent split in the Lok Janshakti Party.

Ahead of the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, Chirag walked out of the NDA and contested independently, targeting Nitish Kumar’s JD(U). The LJP, then united, won only one seat, but its performance contributed to the JD(U)’s reduced tally and demonstrated Chirag’s ability to influence the electoral contest in the state.

Following the split in the party, Chirag consolidated the core Paswan (Dushadh) vote base. The LJP (RV)’s performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, winning all five seats it contested, further strengthened his position within the NDA.

Chirag has since sought to maintain a distinct political identity on several issues. He has opposed aspects of the Centre’s lateral-entry policy in civil services, raised questions around the caste census and has continued to criticise various aspects of governance in Bihar.