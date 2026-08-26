Chirag Paswan constitutes new national team with eye on Gen Z voters

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) on Wednesday announced its new over 100-member national executive committee, blending experience with younger leaders and grassroots workers as it prepares for Assembly elections in seven states in the near future. The changes reflect the party’s efforts to expand its footprint beyond Bihar and strengthen its appeal among younger voters.

While the party appointed Surendra Vivek new state president for Bihar, Samastipur MP Shambhavi Choudhary was made head of its student wing.

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LJP (RV) national spokesperson Vineet Singh told The Indian Express, “The new team reflects new energy, new outlook and loads of creativity. We have got new faces while maintaining balance with a good deal of experience as well. With polls due in seven states in 2027, the new team is also in sync with our expansion plan.”

Union Minister and LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan retained his positions as national president and chairman of the party’s parliamentary board, while veteran leader Abdul Khaliq continued as national general secretary. Khaliq has been a long-time party loyalist, dating back to the tenure of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder and patron Ram Vilas Paswan.

The restructuring comes at a time when Chirag has also been seeking to project himself more actively on issues beyond electoral politics. He recently visited protesters in Bihar, signalling the party’s intent to remain connected with grassroots concerns as it expands its political campaign.

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Vivek, an engineer by training who unsuccessfully contested the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls, replaced MLA Raju Tiwari as the new Bihar state president. Tiwari has been inducted into the national team as one of 12 national general secretaries.

The choice of Vivek, who belongs to the Bhumihar community, reflects the party’s attempt to maintain its social balance while retaining its core Dalit support base. Vivek has risen through the party ranks, and his appointment signals a targeted push to strengthen the LJP (RV)’s presence in Bihar’s evolving political landscape.

With the party seeking to bring more young people into its fold and appeal to an aspirational Gen Z electorate, Choudhary, one of India’s youngest MPs, has been appointed head of the student cell (Chhatra Prakoshth) and named a national spokesperson. Pranab Kumar has been appointed head of the youth cell, while Indraprastha Bhatia will head the women’s cell.

Jamui MP and Chirag Paswan’s brother-in-law Arun Bharti has been given a high-visibility role as a national spokesperson, alongside prominent faces such as Murari Gautam and Vineet Singh. The party has appointed 12 national spokespersons.

Beyond Bihar, the party has elevated leaders from across regions as part of its effort to expand its national footprint. It has announced presidents for 33 states. The party currently has 19 MLAs in Bihar, two in Nagaland and one in Jharkhand, giving it a presence beyond its traditional Bihar base.