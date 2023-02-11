Child marriages: How Rajasthan’s Cong govt burnt hands with a Bill seen as clearing same

AS THE BJP government in Assam deploys the POCSO and Prohibition of Child Marriage Acts to crack down on child marriages in the state, with about 2,500 arrests made so far, a most recent lesson for it on the minefields in taking the legislative route comes from Rajasthan.

In 2021, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government tried to amend the Marriage Registration Act to cover these child marriages, but had its hands singed amid stiff opposition by the BJP and social activists.

Rajasthan ranks among the top in the country in child marriages.

The Rajasthan Compulsory Registration of Marriages (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was meant to amend the Rajasthan Compulsory Registration of Marriages Act, 2009. But the Opposition raised an issue with the amendment proposed in Section 8 of the 2009 Act, which stated that parents or guardians of a bridegroom under 21 years of age and a bride under 18, “shall be responsible to submit the memorandum, in such manner, as may be prescribed, within a period of 30 days from the date of solemnisation of the marriage to the Registrar (of marriages)”.

In the 2009 Act, the parents/guardians had to submit the memorandum to the Registrar if both the bride and the groom were under the age of 21. Indirectly, this also covered child marriages, but apparently there was no objection back then since the law also covered women between the permissible ages of 18-21.

The government’s reasoning behind the amendment was that brides between the ages of 18-21 would now be able to register their marriages too, since the required age for registration of a marriage by a bride’s parents had been reduced to less than 18 years. However, the Opposition objected, saying that by allowing registration of marriages of brides under 18, the state government was effectively legitimising child marriages.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria of the BJP expressed regret about the 2009 Act as well, saying he was a member of the Assembly when the legislation was passed, and that the mistake should not be repeated.

The state government tried reasoning that the amendment was in line with the Supreme Court’s 2006 judgement in the Seema Vs Ashwini Kumar case. The Court had said that “we are of the view that marriages of all persons who are citizens of India belonging to various religions should be made compulsorily registrable in their respective states, where the marriage is solemnised”.

The Court added, “As rightly contended by the National Commission (for Women), in most cases, non-registration of marriages affects the women to a great measure. If the marriage is registered, it also provides evidence of the marriage having taken place”.

Independent MLA Sanyam Lodha, considered close to Chief Minister Gehlot, also opposed the Bill, saying it “justifies child marriage, it is wrong, against the people”. Lodha added that he feared that while people now wanted to educate their children and not marry them young, “if you justify child marriages, this will send a wrong message before the nation. The Rajasthan Assembly will be humiliated before the entire nation”.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said the Bill “nowhere says that underage marriages will be legal”, and that the District Collector can take action against them. He also pointed to the Bill’s other provisions, such as enabling a widow or a widower (or their children, parents or kin, in case both have died) to register their marriage within 30 days of the death. Dhariwal said that in the absence of a marriage certificate, a widow is often deprived of access to various schemes.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights too took up the matter, as did social activists and organisations, writing to Gehlot, as well as filing petitions in the High Court and Supreme Court.

Finally, the Gehlot government asked Governor Kalraj Mishra to return the Bill. Later, at an event held in Jaipur to mark the International Day of the Girl Child, the CM said they had brought the amendment in line with a Supreme Court order “that all marriages should be registered”, “… and a nationwide controversy erupted that this law will promote child marriage”.

The CM also said his government was examining the matter, and might move on it again. “The government’s resolution is that there should not be child marriage in Rajasthan at any cost. We won’t compromise with it at any cost, I assure you,” he said.

Since then, the government hasn’t taken up the issue again. Instead, in June last year, Gehlot flagged off a Bal Sanrakshan Sankalp Yatra, covering about 140 gram panchayats in seven districts, to spread awareness about the government’s schemes for children, as well as to highlight the ills of child marriages, sexual exploitation of children, child labour, etc.

The Centre’s stand

The Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, says that child marriages are illegal but not void. Instead, they are voidable at the option of the minor party, in the scenario that the minor petitions the court to declare the marriage void. The Act punishes child marriage with “rigorous imprisonment which may extend to two years or with fine which may extend to one lakh rupees or with both.”

In 2021, the Central government sought to introduce the Prevention of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill 2021, to raise the manageable age for women across all religions, from 18 to 21 years. However, the Parliament panel examining this is yet to submit its report, after receiving an extension in October 2022.

Experts have been opposing raising of the age of marriage. The primary reason is that the law to prevent child marriages largely does not work. While marriage age at 18 was set in 1978, child marriages started to decline only in the 1990s, when the government stressed primary education of the girl child and took measures to reduce poverty.

