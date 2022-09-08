scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

Chhattisgarhia Olympic to SC, ST, OBC depts: Bhupesh Baghel gets set for 2023 poll vault

A Kurmi leader, Baghel has been vocal about his identity as an OBC leader and farmer’s son from Chhattisgarh. To take on the BJP and the Sangh Parivar, he has sought to project his image as a “son-of-the-soil” and devout Ram follower while building up a regional identity for the state in the form of a “Chhattisgarh model”.

CM Baghel said the government will also set up the Advisory Councils for SCs and OBCs on the lines of the existing Tribal Advisory Council in the state. (Express file photo by Anil Sharma)

With the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections a little over one year away, Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel has announced the creation of separate departments for the Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) for effective implementation of these communities’ welfare schemes. So far, this has been done in the state by a unified department.

“For the first time, we will have separate departments for the ST, SC and OBC communities. This shall help to ensure special focus on each department and better implementation of the policies meant for these communities,” Baghel said.

Announcing these decisions taken by his Cabinet Tuesday, CM Baghel said the government will also set up the Advisory Councils for SCs and OBCs on the lines of the existing Tribal Advisory Council in the state.

Also in Political Pulse |BJP’s Chhattisgarh overhaul: New leaders in place, party looks to go all out against Baghel

A Kurmi leader, Baghel has been vocal about his identity as an OBC leader and farmer’s son from Chhattisgarh. To take on the BJP and the Sangh Parivar, he has sought to project his image as a “son-of-the-soil” and devout Ram follower while building up a regional identity for the state in the form of a “Chhattisgarh model”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracyPremium
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...Premium
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...

CM Baghel celebrates local festivals and showcases his Hindu beliefs. His government has made the display of the Chhattisgarh Mahatari (mother in the Chhattisgarhi dialect)’s portrait mandatory in government offices and at all official events.

Don't miss | IT raids: What are unrecognised political parties?

Baghel seemed to have learnt from the erstwhile Raman Singh-led BJP government’s alleged failings in connecting with the people on the ground. While many senior BJP ministers and leaders during the previous regime were seen as “outsiders”, Raman Singh himself was perceived to be distant from the masses he ruled.

In a bid to address the problem of its “disconnect” with common people, the BJP leadership recently put in place a new team in its Chhattisgarh unit, appointing OBC leaders, Arun Sao and Narayan Chandel, as the state party president and the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, respectively.

Advertisement

Baghel has also declared his government’s decision to hold a Chhattisgarhia Olympic in the state, which will not have any age limit for participants. Apart from traditional games such as bhaunra and gedi, the event will encompass modern sports including cricket, volleyball and hockey among others.
On the RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s current visit to the state, the CM said, “It’s good that he is coming, he should also visit the Kaushalya temple that BJP couldn’t finish in 15 years. He should also see the Gothan where our cows are kept.”

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

Bhagwat will stay in Raipur for a week, holding meetings and workshops involving the Sangh members. His visit to the state is being seen as a sign of the RSS’s greater involvement in the state affairs ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls. Both Sao and Chandel are said to be close to the RSS.

Clearly, the BJP has started gearing up for the polls, looking to exploit the weaknesses of the Congress government. The Congress however claims it has managed to corner the saffron party. “We have taken away their usual issues from them. So they have nothing to campaign against and are just targeting individual leaders of our dispensation. The BJP has lost its direction in the state,“ claimed a Congress leader.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 10:14:54 am
Next Story

Siddhant Chaturvedi on Ananya Panday being trolled after his nepotism comment, Karan Johar calls him the ‘outsider’

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Radars along Bangladesh coast, no border deaths: Delhi-Dhaka statement

Radars along Bangladesh coast, no border deaths: Delhi-Dhaka statement

Pakistan-Afghanistan fans clash after high octane Asia Cup match
Watch Video

Pakistan-Afghanistan fans clash after high octane Asia Cup match

Worst not over for Bengaluru as IMD predicts heavy rains again
Follow Live Updates

Worst not over for Bengaluru as IMD predicts heavy rains again

'In medical field, you can establish yourself by helping others': Topper Tanishka
NEET-UG Results

'In medical field, you can establish yourself by helping others': Topper Tanishka

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Premium
Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Echoes of Gehlot-Pilot feud in Rajasthan Youth Congress row

Echoes of Gehlot-Pilot feud in Rajasthan Youth Congress row

Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'
Singer turns 89 today

Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'

'Substantial portion' of Twitter users fake in 2016: Former Disney CEO

'Substantial portion' of Twitter users fake in 2016: Former Disney CEO

PM SHRI: Schools upgraded to 'NEP labs'
Express Explained

PM SHRI: Schools upgraded to 'NEP labs'

Premium
Katrina Kaif: 'Vicky Kaushal's principles and values are so strong'
Koffee with Karan

Katrina Kaif: 'Vicky Kaushal's principles and values are so strong'

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement