Old pension scheme implemented in Chhattisgarh

The Chhattisgarh government through a notification Friday (January 20) implemented the old pension scheme in place of the new contributory pension scheme (NPS) for all employees appointed on or after November 1, 2004, in the pensionable establishment of the state government.

As per the notification, an option is being given to remain in the NPS to government employees appointed from 1.11.2004 to 31.3.2022 or to avail of the old pension scheme. After exercising any one of the two options, the decision of the government employee shall be considered final and irrevocable.

The employees will have to fill up a form given in the notification to the head of the office. The employees opting for the old pension scheme will be members of the CGPF (Chhattisgarh Provident Fund) from 1.4.2022 and shall be governed by General Provident Fund rules. Employee contribution deposited in the NPS account from 1.11.2004 to 31.3.2022 and dividend earned thereon shall be payable to the government employee as per NPS rules.

All government employees appointed on and after 1.4.2022 will compulsorily be members of the old pension scheme.

The notification further states, “Due to non-receipt of amount deposited in NPS account from PFRDA, in the account of the state government, in the cases of retirement or death of the government servants option for the old pension scheme, the government servant will have to deposit the amount of government contribution deposited in their NPS account and the amount of dividend earned on the date of withdrawal, in the government fund. The amount deposited as above will be kept in a separate fund under the public account for the payment of future pensionary obligations and every year an amount equal to 4% of the pensionary obligation of the previous year will be invested in the pension fund.”

“In such cases where retirement benefits have been received on retirement/death under the rules of NPS, have to be followed the procedure mentioned… on the eligibility of the pension as per Pension Rules applicable to the Government servants…” the notification says.