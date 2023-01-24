In Chhattisgarh, a 26-year-old godman riles Congress: Who is ‘Bageshwar Baba’?

As Chhattisgarh gears up for Assembly elections later this year, a 26-year-old godman from Madhya Pradesh is at the centre of a raging political controversy in the state because he is pushing the religious conversion issue that is also one of the BJP’s agendas.

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, also known as “Bageshwar Dham Sarkar” and “Bageshwar Baba”, claims to read people’s minds and last week politicians such as three-time Chief Minister Raman Singh of the BJP and Congress MLA Vikas Upadhyay visited him at his “durbar” in Raipur. He was even felicitated by Governor Anusuiya Uikey at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

The 26-year-old has riled up the Bhupesh Baghel-led state government, alleging that Christian missionaries have “targeted” him for trying to stop religious conversions and for working to ensure their “ghar wapsi”. Religious conversion has emerged as one of the hot-button issues in Chhattisgarh. In recent weeks, the BJP has accused the government of turning a blind eye to “a conversion drive” to Christianity in the state. Earlier this month, Narayanpur district was rocked by violence against Christians, after which the Baghel government instructed district magistrates to use the National Security Act (NSA), if needed, to maintain communal harmony.

The godman alleged that missionaries who spend crores of rupees on conversions were targeting him. “We are stopping conversions and doing ‘ghar wapsi’ and so some among them are creating trouble for us,” he told ANI. “But all Sanatan Hindus need to teach them a lesson. Till we are alive, we will do ‘ghar wapsi’. It does not matter how many missionaries come for me I will neither budge nor fear them because we are Hindu tigers. Why are Hindus being targeted? They (Akhil Bhartiya Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti) ran their mouths against me and you (the media) came here to ask a question. Do you ask such questions to padres (priests) and maulvis (Islamic clerics)? They (activists) do not raise questions about other religions because they know it will make their lives difficult … very big missionaries are behind this who have spent crores of rupees in conversion. They are the ones who have targeted me.”

Shastri, who is from Chhattarpur in Madhya Pradesh, was referring to his run-in with the Akhil Bhartiya Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti during a visit to Nagpur, Maharashtra, earlier this month. The anti-superstition organisation, led by its national convener Professor Shyam Manav, challenged Shastri to prove his ability to perform miracles. The Samiti promised to pay him Rs 30 lakh if he succeeded to convince it. The group of rationalists complained to the police, accusing Shastri of spreading superstitions and sought action under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013. On Saturday, at a “durbar” in Gudhiyari, Raipur, Shastri was seen performing tricks for his devotees, who come to him with myriad problems, in the presence of the national media.

Responding to the godman’s comments on religious conversions, Chhattisgarh Christian Forum President Arun Pannalal said, “Shastri is trying to give Christians a communal colour. In every community, including ours, there are people doing drama like ‘Changai Sabhas (where it is claimed people are cured of their ailments)’. But our religion has nothing to do with it. Jesus never did any Changai Sabha and we do not see it as part of the religion. So, what Pandit ji (Shastri) is doing is propaganda using religion as a shield. Our Constitution talks about scientific temperament. So, when someone claims I will cure, they can be booked under the Drugs and Magic Remedies Act and other state laws for a black magic act. So, there is no need for one to complain. The government must act on its own.”

Asked about Shastri’s visit to Raipur, CM Baghel on Sunday said, “There are several accomplishments in the field of meditation (by monks) but you should not display magic. This (magic) is the work of magicians. This is not appropriate. All the sage monks have tried to stop this and have said magic should not be shown. Accomplishments are there … no doubt about it..but magic should be avoided. In Muslim communities, the ‘sants’ give amulets and magic happens. Some Christians do Changai Sabhas and do magic. Because of all this magic, inertia is created in society. it does not allow society to grow. So, it must be avoided. It is about knowledge. For example, Joshimath is ending, so if you can do magic then go save it. Will anybody accept this challenge? They (religious leaders) should teach us to lead our lives with honesty. Our culture is thousands of years old, the Mahabharata took place and attacks took place, but the culture exists till day. Nobody could end it. So those who say they have taken it upon themselves to save dharma, which they say is in danger, are actually the danger themselves.”

State Congress media chief Sushil Kumar Shukla said, “He (Shastri) is a ‘sant’. His preaching must be about respecting all religions. The religious conversion issue is a propaganda tool of the BJP. If he wants to do a ‘ghar wapsi’ campaign, then it must be within the limits of the law. As far as the conversion allegations of the BJP are concerned, CM Bhupesh Baghel has made it clear that an FIR will be registered and appropriate action will be taken if any complaints about religious conversions are received.”